Gold ends at 6-week high Friday but can't avoid sharpest annual decline since 2015

By Mark Decambre
 5 days ago
Gold futures closed solidly higher Friday in 2021's final session, but the precious metal still registered the steepest annual drop since 2015 as investor appetite for the traditional safe-haven asset sagged. The precious metal advanced in the final week, month and quarter of the year but it wasn't sufficient to help avoid closing in negative territory and registering the sharpest yearly drop, down 3.6%, since the metal ended down 10% in 2015. February gold

rose $14.50, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,828.60 an ounce, easily marking the loftiest settlement since Nov. 19.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

