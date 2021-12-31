ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Covid and Trump are the two words Americans want to hear less in 2022, poll finds

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKeGO_0da2EtDc00

A new poll suggests that Americans are sick of hearing two words in particular: “ Trump “ and “ Covid “.

The poll, conducted by Axios and Momentive, suggested that Americans are suffering from both pandemic and political fatigue.

In 2022, respondents said they want to hear less about Covid and less about former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden's name was also high on the list when only Republican results were considered.

The poll aimed to assess Americans' feelings about 2021 and their hopes and fears for 2022.

When asked how to best describe 2021, 43 per cent of respondents said either “exhausting” or “worrisome”, with 31 per cent opting for the word “chaotic”.

There was one word Americans hoped they would hear more of in 2022: “travel”.

Thirty-one per cent of respondents said that jobs and the economy were among the most important issues to them heading into 2022. The third most important issue going into the New Year was “democracy”, according to 17 per cent of the poll's respondents.

That figure was driven largely by both Democratic and Republican respondents. Only 7 per cent of independents listed “democracy” as a primary worry.

Overall, more survey respondents said they were more fearful than hopeful about the coming year. More than half – 54 per cent – said they were fearful about what 2022 had in store, with only 44 per cent saying they were hopeful.

That's a significant decline in hopefulness when compared to the 2020-2021 survey, during which 63 per cent said there more hopeful about the coming year.

Republicans were more pessimistic about the coming year than Democrats and Independents.

Part of that anxiety is almost certainly driven by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, although 61 per cent of respondents said they were more hopeful than fearful about the pandemic going into 2022. That optimism was consistent across age, party, race and gender demographics.

Laura Wronski, senior manager for research science at Momentive, told Axios: “The end of last year was a particularly hopeful time”, likely due to a change in presidential administration and the belief that the worst of the pandemic had already occurred.

“I think after this year we realized it's not going to magically get better, that we're going to have to live with Covid for a while,” she said.

Comments / 19

Meadroit Is Back
1d ago

Guess this app has been bought out by the lefties…way too many stories that are all from the perspective of the democrats only.

Reply(3)
10
Josh Milam
1d ago

covid yes, but TRUMP I think not!! That man has way to many followers and fans for that to be on a poll.. Whose doing the polls! The liberals??

Reply
7
Delphi
1d ago

You know what I want to hear about?? I want to hear that the American people had enough of this Joke of a President and his Administration and see a lot of these Dumbcrat criminals be held accountable for all the destruction they've caused to this country. That's what I want to start hearing about...🤷‍♀️

Reply
4
Related
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Shock: VP’s Marriage To Doug Emhoff In Crisis? Joe Biden’s Partner Also Feuding With Jill Biden

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage is, allegedly, falling apart. Kamala Harris’ often serious demeanor has not earned her any favors. Even though the vice president gets the job done, her critics believe that she’s too serious for her own sake. In fact, there are claims that Harris is too straight to the point and she doesn’t care if she hurts other people’s feelings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Is 2022 the year Trump is charged with a crime?

At a mid-December committee hearing, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, brought former President Donald Trump’s potential criminal culpability for the Jan. 6 attack into full focus. Referring to Trump’s last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, she said: “Mr. Meadows’ own testimony will bear on another key question before this committee: Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’ official proceeding to count electoral votes?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Americans#Democratic#Republicans#Democrats#Independents
MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

The Independent

410K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy