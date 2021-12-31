ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC's new cruise ship guidance confuses customers, sends agents scrambling

By Danielle DaRos
cbs12.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In another blow to Florida's cruise ship industry, the CDC is now recommending against cruise ship travel regardless of vaccination status. The agency issued a code red alert, its highest level warning, yesterday, citing the new cases of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant onboard...

cbs12.com

fox5ny.com

'Nightmare' on cruise ship with COVID outbreak

MIAMI - A COVID-19 outbreak took place on a South Florida-based cruise ship for the third time this week, as the number of coronavirus cases in Florida hit its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic. An undisclosed number of passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Freedom cruise caught...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky man shares experience onboard Royal Caribbean cruise with 55 passengers positive for COVID-19, all vaccinated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Royal Caribbean International 8-day cruise that departed last week on Saturday, Dec. 18, is headed back to Fort Lauderdale, Florida after two destinations were nixed due 55 people onboard testing positive for COVID-19. Bob Sokoler, a Louisville resident on the ship, shared with Spectrum News 1 his concerns about some COVID-19 safety protocols not being followed by staff and passengers.
KENTUCKY STATE
MarketWatch

‘They think $100 per room is enough compensation?’ Caribbean cruise denied entry by ports due to COVID-19 outbreak

Take a cruise during a pandemic at your peril. Some passengers on the Florida-based Carnival Freedom. cruise ship were crying foul over their curtailed Christmas-cruise schedule due to an undisclosed number of passengers testing positive for COVID-19. It’s the third Florida-based cruise ship with passengers who tested positive for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health

A US Cruise Ship Had a COVID Outbreak Even Though Full Vaccination Was Required—Here's What You Should Know

A Norwegian Cruise Line ship that disembarked in New Orleans on Sunday has reported 17 cases of COVID-19 among passengers and crew members. The positive cases include one probable case of the Omicron variant, which was detected in a crew member, according to a news release from the Louisiana Department of Health. The Norwegian Breakaway left New Orleans on November 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico on its voyage before returning to New Orleans on December 5, the health agency said. There were more than 3,200 people on board.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Are Cruises Being Canceled Amid the Spreading Omicron Variant?

With a new wave of COVID-19 infections hitting the U.S., companies might have to rethink how they conduct business. In March 2020, around the same time that the COVID-19 virus gained pandemic status, cruise lines were forced to suspend operations. The vessels they utilized served as breeding grounds for the spreading COVID-19 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Omicron brings calls to pause cruise ships again

Cruise lines are facing pressure to temporarily cease sailing as they grapple with the worst COVID outbreaks since they resumed trips in the summer. Driving the news: The CDC on Thursday said all travelers should avoid cruises, no matter their vaccination status. Why it matters: Cruise lines could be plunged...
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Covid is spreading on cruises again. This time, they plan to keep sailing.

The cruise industry thought it had adapted to covid-19. After emerging from a 15-month shutdown with a slew of new regulations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ships got back on the water in late June. Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald said in a December earnings call that the company had established “effective” protocols for the 65,000 workers and 50 ships back in operation.
INDUSTRY
kion546.com

48 test positive for Covid on world’s biggest cruise ship

Despite stringent measures supposed to keep ocean cruises Covid-free, operator Royal Caribbean says at least 48 people on board one of its ships that docked in Miami over the weekend have tested positive for the virus. The Symphony of the Seas, the world’s biggest cruise ship, was carrying more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time

COVID-19 Spreads to 89 Cruise Ships, Prompting a U.S. CDC Investigation

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection identified 89 cruise ships with COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, nearly all of which have met the threshold for a formal investigation. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal urged cruise companies and health agencies to stop ships from sailing, saying they are “repeating recent history...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisefever.net

CDC Moves Cruises to Level 4 and Advises Against Cruise Ship Travel

The CDC has updated the COVID-19 Travel Health Notice Level for cruises to Level 4 and is now advising against all cruise ship travel. The CDC now says to avoid all cruise travel regardless of vaccination status. They moved cruises to Level 4 earlier today (December 30, 2021) due to the increases in cases of the Omicron variant.
TRAVEL

