Omicron, Pooh and jumpy financial markets to end 2021

Chinese companies in need of capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion in first-time share sales over the past two decades. The money flow was profitable for company founders, bankers, early investors and new shareholders. All this has changed due to actions by both countries. Ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. said it would withdraw from the New York exchange, a stunning reversal as it yielded to demands from Chinese regulators.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO