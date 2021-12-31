ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Omicron, Pooh and jumpy financial markets to end 2021

By The Associated Press
SFGate
 1 day ago

Wall Street ended 2021 on a weak note Friday, but still managed to end the year with big gains. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3%. It wound up with a yearly gain of 26.9%, nearly as big as its gain two years ago, just before the pandemic set in. The S&P 500...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
stockxpo.com

Stocks Waver as Year Nears End

U.S. stocks were little changed on the last trading day of 2021, indicating a quiet finish in a year of repeated records on Wall Street on low interest rates and the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. The S&P 500 traded around the flatline Friday morning, bouncing between small gains and losses....
STOCKS
Reuters

Most Asian currencies set to end 2021 in red, yuan shines

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies were on course to end the second year of the pandemic on a negative note, with the Thai baht eyeing its worst year in two decades as the tourism-reliant economy remained under pressure from travel curbs. The baht was the region's worst-performing currency...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudolph Valentino
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Buster Keaton
Person
Greta Garbo
Person
Ernest Hemingway
Person
Emmanuel Macron
investing.com

Asian Stocks Up, Chinese Data Exceeds Expectations

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up on Friday morning, potentially boosted by better-than-expected Chinese data and a rally in U.S.-listed Chinese equities. Trade was thin, with it being the last trading day of 2021 in some countries. China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.52% by 10:03 PM ET (2:03...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs. Tokyo and many other regional markets were closed. A survey released Friday showed Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened. The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating. Hong Kong jumped...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Energy Efficiency#European Union#Covid#The Federal Reserve#Flightaware
Washington Post

Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies in need of capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion in first-time share sales over the past two decades. The money flow was profitable for company founders, bankers, early investors and new shareholders. All this has changed due to actions by both countries. Ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. said it would withdraw from the New York exchange, a stunning reversal as it yielded to demands from Chinese regulators.
MARKETS
Vox

What happens when omicron hits China

China’s zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and quarantines has been so strict that the country’s president, Xi Jinping, hasn’t left the country in about two years. Now that the highly transmissible omicron variant has been reported in China, what will it mean for the Olympics — and for us?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Most Gulf markets end higher as Omicron fears recede

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, as worries around the Omicron coronavirus variant eased after a study suggested the strain might be less severe than feared. The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients infected with the Omicron variant is...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
France
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Christmas
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
actionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: Fending Off Omicron…for Now

Consumer confidence improved even as inflation is as high as it has been since the 1980s. Personal spending rose 0.6%, but after accounting for inflation, real spending was flat. While still hot, the housing market came off the boil a bit with both existing and new home sales rising in...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

European and Asian Markets Hit Hard by Omicron Variant

The relentless spread of the Omicron variant has adversely impacted European and Asian markets, even oil prices too. The European stock index STOXX 600 slid by 2.3% in pre-trading on Monday, December 20th as the Omicron coronavirus variant ravages in the European markets. Also, travel and leisure stocks dropped 3.3% to lead losses, in particular, trading in red across the board. Also, London’s FTSE 100 declined by 1.7%, while France’s Cac 40 shed 1.8%. According to Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid, Omicron is one of the biggest issues plaguing the markets right now. Reid says the new variant has “clouded the outlook moving into year-end.”
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Omicron, Magellan Financial drag Australian shares lower

(Dec 20): Australian shares settled lower on Monday as energy stocks fell on concerns over oil demand outlook, while fund manager Magellan Financial Group slumped to its worst session on losing a major client. The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.16% to 7,292.2, closing lower for the fourth session in five.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Market Advances End In Exhaustion

Looking at the Dow Jones’ BEV chart below, specifically the cluster of BEV Zeros for the post March 2020 flash-crash advance; slowly but surely things are changing. It’s been over a month since our last BEV Zero (November 8th). That plus the bulls have been careless about defending the Dow Jones’ BEV -5% line. This is the line that separates daily closes, those in or out of scoring position. BEV values just short of a new all-time high, down to -4.99% from an all-time high are in scoring position, a position from where it’s easy for an index to advance up to a new all-time high.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy