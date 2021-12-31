Omicron, Pooh and jumpy financial markets to end 2021

The relentless spread of the Omicron variant has adversely impacted European and Asian markets, even oil prices too. The European stock index STOXX 600 slid by 2.3% in pre-trading on Monday, December 20th as the Omicron coronavirus variant ravages in the European markets. Also, travel and leisure stocks dropped 3.3% to lead losses, in particular, trading in red across the board. Also, London’s FTSE 100 declined by 1.7%, while France’s Cac 40 shed 1.8%. According to Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid, Omicron is one of the biggest issues plaguing the markets right now. Reid says the new variant has “clouded the outlook moving into year-end.”
