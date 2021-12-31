ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil’s Bolsonaro creates $126 million credit line to flood-ravaged northeast

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Friday a 700 million reais ($125.67 million) relief credit line to help the northeastern region with the impacts of...

AFP

Heavy rains displace thousands in northeast Brazil

More than 11,000 people have been displaced in the Brazilian state of Bahia due to flooding, with authorities scrambling Saturday to provide relief to residents without alternate housing. The heavy rains have killed 17 people since November, including the latest death on Thursday, the state's civil protection agency said. A total of 4,185 people were seeking shelter, according to data released by the agency on Friday, after the rains struck 19 cities particularly hard, including Guaratinga, Itororo and Coaraci in the state's south. The agency reported that a total of 11,260 people had been forced to flee their homes.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Uncontacted Amazon tribes endangered in Peru, Brazil -indigenous group

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Deep in the Amazon rainforest, the world's largest area containing isolated and uncontacted tribes is under increasing threat from illegal logging and gold mining, advancing coca plantations and drug trafficking violence, a new report warns. An undetermined number of indigenous people that could number several...
CHINA
Phys.org

'We lost everything': Brazil floods leave thousands destitute

Carlos Batista da Silva holds his hand above his head, indicating on a wall the level where floodwaters reached inside his northeastern Brazil home. Although he was warned of the approaching deluge, his house was submerged before he could react as Bahia state faces a heavy cost from the flooding caused by torrential rains that burst two dams and left at least 24 people dead.
ENVIRONMENT
Jair Bolsonaro
kfgo.com

Brazil’s Positivo wins $207 million voting machines tender

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s Positivo Tecnologia SA announced on Monday it had been awarded a 1.17 billion reais ($206.85 million) contract to supply electronic voting machines for the country’s 2022 elections. Shares in Positivo were up 4.6% at 10.13 reais in late morning trading, outperforming the...
ECONOMY
arcamax.com

Bolsonaro faces calls to end vacation, look after flooded states

Pressure is piling on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to provide more aid to states in his country affected by heavy rains that have left several cities underwater and thousands of people homeless. The president, who’s vacationing at a beach in the south of country, published on Tuesday a decree setting...
CELEBRITIES
wtvbam.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro extends tax breaks for labor-intensive industries

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro approved a bill that extends payroll tax exemptions for 17 sectors of the economy in a bid to boost job creation, according to a decision published in the official gazette late on Friday. The exemption was extended for another two...
INCOME TAX
TIME

Why 2022 Might Be the Year Brazil Says Goodbye to President Bolsonaro

After three tumultuous years, Brazilians will soon get the chance to boot out or re-elect their far-right President Jair Bolsonaro . With elections due to be held in October 2022, candidates are launching their campaigns and the race to lead the world’s fourth-largest democracy is heating up. The former army captain may already be in trouble: his approval ratings slipped to a record low of 19% in late November, with 60% of the population saying he is doing a bad job.
POLITICS
AFP

Venezuela or Europe: What kind of leftist is Chile's new president?

Despite being branded a "communist" by his critics, Chile's left-wing president-elect Gabriel Boric has always pointed to Europe as the inspiration for the "social welfare" state he wants to create. Chile is one of the world's most unequal countries, where the top one percent hold more than a quarter of the wealth, according to the ECLAC UN agency. The incomes of the richest are 25 times those of the poorest, according to the OECD group of developed economies among which Chile is listed as the second-most unequal in terms of household disposable income. The rich-poor gulf was one of the sparks for a violent uprising in 2019 that left dozens dead and rocked the economy and political establishment.
AMERICAS
WJTV 12

5 killed in Christmas morning gunfire in northeast Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Five people were killed and six others were wounded by gunfire while celebrating Christmas on a soccer field in the northeastern city of Fortaleza early Saturday, according to the Ceara state Public Security Secretariat. According to the agency’s press office, three people have been arrested. Local news media say the crime […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Americas
Brazil
Argentina
