ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County sergeant charged with strangulation

By Raymond Rendleman
West Linn Tidings
West Linn Tidings
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yuMd_0da2CdYU00 Sgt. Micah Hibpshman posts $7,000 bail to be released from jail after allegations of coercion, unlawful use of a weapon

Police are investigating domestic-violence allegations against Clackamas County Sheriff's Office employee Sgt. Micah Hibpshman, who has been an Oregon City resident.

Allegations against Hibpshman, 46, first came to the attention of a CCSO employeeDec. 13, and CCSO then brought the allegations to the attention of Oregon City Police Chief Jim Band that same day. Band immediately assigned detectives to investigate the allegation, which OCPD Detective Sgt. Cynthia Gates said initially provided limited information.

Investigators said they were able to substantiate several of the allegations within a few days of receiving the report.

Hibpshman turned himself in at OCPD on Dec. 17 and was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of menacing, strangulation, coercion and unlawful use of a weapon against his wife. He posted $7,000 bail on Dec. 18.

According to OCPD detectives, Hibpshman choked his wife while she repeatedly told Hibpshman to stop, and he also allegedly held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. OCPD detectives have reviewed an audio file that they say corroborates the charges.

As first reported by The Oregonian, a county spokesperson said Hibpshman has an annual salary of just over $102,000 and is currently on paid administrative leave. A spokesperson for the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office told The Oregonian that the case would be handled by prosecutors in Marion County to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Hibpshman's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
West Linn Tidings

Ex-Clackamas staffer guilty of painting swastika on memorial

Collin Michael Williams, 21, takes plea deal after committing bias crime in AugustA former Clackamas County employee pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Dec. 8, to spray-painting a Nazi swastika on the sidewalk next to a memorial for a Black man who died soon after attempting suicide while incarcerated at the Clackamas County Jail. Collin Michael Williams, 21, pleaded guilty to a second-degree bias crime, second-degree criminal mischief, abuse of a memorial and third-degree criminal mischief. Circuit Judge Todd L. Van Rysselberghe scheduled Williams' sentencing for Jan. 10, 2022. Williams, who is white, was arrested in August for reportedly knocking over candles...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

West Linn Police Log

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 11/23/2021 9:27 a.m. A caller told police that a camping trailer had been parked near the corner of Pimlico and Summit streets for two or three weeks. 11/23/2021 9:34 a.m. A woman told police...
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

Threat at West Linn High 'not credible'

Classes continued normally after a police investigation found that students were not in danger. After a police investigation, a purported threat at West Linn High School was found to be a resurfaced social media post and students were determined not to be in danger. According to the district, on Monday,...
WEST LINN, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Tidings

West Linn, OR
45
Followers
821
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

The West Linn Tidings is considered West Linn’s best source for local news based on the City of West Linn’s annual community engagement survey. The Tidings has also been named one of Oregon’s best weekly newspapers for the past decade by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The Tidings offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in West Linn.​

 http://www.westlinntidings.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy