Lakers coach Frank Vogel clears COVID protocol

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has cleared the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol and the team said he will return for Friday night’s home game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Vogel entered the health and safety protocol on Dec. 19 and missed the last six games. He did not return with the team from a game at Chicago and used alternate transportation to get back to Los Angeles.

The Lakers were 1-5 under interim coach David Fizdale.

Vogel, 48, is in his third season with the Lakers. He guided Los Angeles to an NBA championship in his first season with the team in 2019-20 and has an overall record of 111-68 with the team.

–Field Level Media

