EL PASO, Texas — A child was rushed to a hospital after being pulled from a canal in downtown El Paso by firefighters on Friday morning.

The water rescue occurred around 11:15 a.m. in the area of Santa Fe Street and Calleros Court.

The rescued child was rushed to a local hospital in serious condition, according to fire officials.

No further details were immediately available.

The post Child hospitalized in serious condition after being pulled out of downtown El Paso canal appeared first on KVIA .