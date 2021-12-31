ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Gastonia man facing multiple felonies after armed robbery, attempted murder of police officers

By Mike Andrews
 1 day ago

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 33-year-old man accused of several armed robberies and leading police on a brief chase before firing multiple shots at officers is charged with multiple felonies, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Charles Cole of Gastonia is accused of threatening a man and woman during a robbery in front of the Law Office of Kelvin Atkinson on December 17.

Detectives said a 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were outside of the building when the suspect approached them.

Man, woman robbed at gunpoint outside of Gastonia law office

The suspect reportedly showed them a handgun, threatened the victims and demanded their property.

Police said the man’s property was taken and the suspect fled on foot.

On December 29 , police said Cole entered a restaurant on W. Franklin Boulevard, threatened employees with a handgun and demanded cash from the business.

He reportedly stole the cash and then threatened a 67-year-old customer, stealing money from her as well.

A few minutes after the robbery, Gastonia Police officers spotted a truck matching the suspect’s description driving on N. King Street at W. Rankin Avenue and pulled it over.

Armed robbery of Gastonia business leads to shots being fired at officers

During the traffic stop, authorities said Cole fired multiple rounds at officers. Several rounds struck a police car. Officers returned fire on the suspect as he sped off.

The vehicle was spotted again on December 30 parked in front of a home on N. Pryor Street. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home and Cole was found inside along with evidence from the robberies.

He was arrested and charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and larceny of a firearm.

Cole is being held on a $5 million bond.

