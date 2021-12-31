ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservator unearths 1887 cornerstone box from toppled Confederate monument

Cover picture for the articleVirginia conservators opened a copper box from 1887 found this week in...

Agreement: Richmond’s Confederate monuments headed to Black History Museum

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ownership of Richmond’s Confederate monuments will be transferred to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, according to an agreement reached by city and state officials. According to a Thursday release from the City of Richmond, the transfer will include the state-owned Robert...
Conservators Just Cracked Open a 134-Year-Old Confederate Time Capsule

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Yesterday, crews who were working to remove the base of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, made an exciting discovery beneath the monument: a copper box from 1887 believed to contain dozens of pieces of historic memorabilia.
Crews Unearth Another Time Capsule From Former Site Of Lee Statue

Crews wrapping up the removal of last weeks removal of a giant pedestal that once held a stature of Confederate General Robert E. Lee found what appears to be a second and long sought after time capsule. According to Governor Ralph Northam, who tweeted photos of a box being removed from the site said conservators were studying the artifact. The Governor says its likely the time capsule everyone was looking for last week. Historians believe a time capsule containing historical confederate memorabilia including a speculated rate photo of deceased president Abraham Lincoln.
Precious Artifacts Found in Time Capsule Beneath Confederate Statue

A rust-colored almanac from 1875, a cloth envelope and a silver coin were found Wednesday in a time capsule that sat beneath a towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Virginia for more than 130 years. Two other books and a small pamphlet were also found inside the...
Time capsule from 19th century opened, but mystery remains

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR/CNN Newsource/CBS Newspath) - It took officials in Virginia five hours to pry open a time capsule, more than a century old, found in the base of a controversial statue in the south. They had a list of items they expected to find, but it didn't turn out that way.
