Fayetteville, PA

John S Patten Jr. obituary 1935~2021

By Staff Report
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 1 day ago
John S Patten Jr., 86, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 in the Chambersburg Hosptial. Born February 4, 1935 in Superior, WI he was the son of the late John S....

