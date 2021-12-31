Conservator unearths 1887 cornerstone box from toppled Confederate monument

Crews wrapping up the removal of last weeks removal of a giant pedestal that once held a stature of Confederate General Robert E. Lee found what appears to be a second and long sought after time capsule. According to Governor Ralph Northam, who tweeted photos of a box being removed from the site said conservators were studying the artifact. The Governor says its likely the time capsule everyone was looking for last week. Historians believe a time capsule containing historical confederate memorabilia including a speculated rate photo of deceased president Abraham Lincoln.

