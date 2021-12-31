Divide and Conquer, Or?

With liberty and justice for all. Most Americans point to these words, and the rest of our Constitution, and the guarantees, regarding our freedoms and rights, but, an objective observer, realizes, all Americans are not treated, and/ or, considered, equal! For those of us, who don’t face these limitations, on a regular basis, it may be difficult to relate, to the constant stress, created by, this type of second – rate, treatment, etc! However, for members of certain minority groups, it has become apparent, many key areas of life, which others take – for – granted, are extremely challenging, etc! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 4 concerning examples, of this treatment, and behavior.
