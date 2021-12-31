FAA Warns Of More Flight Delays As ‘Increased Number’ Of Workers Test Positive For Covid
By Kimberlee Speakman
Forbes
1 day ago
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday Americans may see more flight delays this weekend as the agency faces staffing shortages due to Covid-19, a similar situation airlines are facing as flight cancellations and delays continue across the country. Key Facts. The FAA said in a statement to Forbes...
Airlines have canceled more than 10,000 flights over the year-end holidays as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread among crews. Carriers must refund travelers' money if they cancel a flight and the customer decides not to take an alternative flight. Travel in 2021 ended on a stressful note for...
US authorities have asked telecom operators AT&T and Verizon to delay for up to two weeks their already postponed rollout of 5G networks amid uncertainty about interference with vital flight safety equipment. The officials say their priority has been "to protect flight safety, while ensuring that 5G deployment and aviation operations can co-exist."
DALLAS -- For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. By midmorning Saturday on the East Coast, more than 2,300 U.S. flights had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That’s the highest single-day toll yet since airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews just before Christmas. Saturday’s disruptions weren’t just due to the virus, however. Wintry weather made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers, with 800 flights scrubbed at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport. Southwest had canceled more than 450 flights, or 13% of its schedule. SkyWest, which operates flights as American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded more than 400 flights, or 21% of its schedule. American, Delta, United and JetBlue all scrubbed more than 100 flights each.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A popular website where air travelers turn to find advice on cheap fares is now also offering advice to U.S. regulators – force the airline industry to compensate passengers for delayed or canceled flights. "We’ve reached a breaking point in this country," said ThriftyTraveler.com executive...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Saturday, Jan 1, the FAA said that a combination of rising COVID-19 cases, weather, and seasonal traffic will likely cause travel delays in the coming days.
Asked for comment on staffing issues, the FAA issued the following statement:
“Weather and heavy seasonal traffic are likely to result in some travel delays in the coming days. Like the rest of the US population, an increased number of FAA employees have tested positive for COVID-19. To maintain safety, traffic volume at some facilities could be reduced, which might result in delays during busy periods.”
The FAA has previously warned that staffing issues due in part to COVID-19 could cause travel problems. On Dec 29, a ground stop was put in place for a short time after one control tower was shut down due to staffing shortages caused by “multiple health and safety factors, including COVID-19.”
The FAA offers an online tool where you can look up the status of air traffic control facilities affected by COVID-19.
A passenger volunteered to “quarantine” for nearly five hours in a plane toilet last week after testing positive for Covid aboard a flight from the US to Iceland.Michigan-based teacher Marisa Fotieo says she had taken two PCR tests that returned negative results before embarking on the journey, but upon feeling unwell on the Icelandair flight, took a rapid antigen test somewhere over the Atlantic.Seeing a positive result, Ms Fotieo says she quickly informed airline staff, who said there were not enough empty rows on the flight to be able to seat her away from other passengers.She then volunteered to isolate...
More than 12,000 U.S. flights have been canceled since Dec. 24. For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. By late morning Saturday on the East Coast, more than 2,400 U.S. flights and nearly 4,200 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware.
The travel chaos continues for an eighth consecutive day Friday, with more than 1,600 U.S. cancellations as of 8:30 p.m. ET. The airlines have been grappling with the one-two punch of bad winter weather and a surge in crew COVID cases that have left them short-staffed, and forced airlines to cancel nearly 10,000 flights since Christmas Eve.
For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. By Saturday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,500 U.S. flights and about 4,300 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That is the highest single-day U.S. toll yet since just before Christmas, […]
A departures area at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Karsten Moran/The New York Times) Airlines canceled more than 2,400 flights across the United States by midday Saturday, by far the worst day in the industry’s weeklong struggle with bad weather and crew shortages.
The United States is continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 cases and things don't seem to be slowing down any time soon. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new estimates on coronavirus cases Wednesday (December 29), which predict more than 44,000 Americans could die from the virus during the next month.
NEW YORK -- Airline cancellations are surging Thursday for a seventh straight day and threaten to throw off weekend flights home for holiday travelers. The spate of cancellations means tens of thousands of travelers are attempting to rebook as the Transportation Security Administration expects 10 million more people to pass through airport screening between now and the end of the day Monday. Heavy holiday travel is colliding with a spike in coronavirus cases among aviation industry employees and weather issues.
The pandemic is far from over, with the omicron variant driving cases of the virus to record levels. The surge has sent businesses and schools scrambling to adjust as Americans enter the new year. A Covid-19 outbreak on a cruise in Lisbon. Thousands of flights canceled. Colleges going remote again.
More than 2,000 flights are canceled on New Year's Day as bad weather and the omicron variant of the coronavirus continue to upend airline operations during the holiday travel season. According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, 2,311 flights entering, leaving or within the U.S. were canceled as of 7:30 a.m....
