ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Point Pleasant Beach 2021 Year in Review

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRfWZ_0da29cb500

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The year 2021 saw the borough continue to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, both in schools and in the tourism industry, although many traditional events, canceled in 2020, returned.

But as always, the borough sought new ways to deal with the perennial problem of poor behavior by some summer visitors.

JANUARY

Borough council members Caryn Byrnes and Tom Migut were sworn into new terms on the dais during the borough’s reorganization meeting Jan. 3. Councilwoman Arlene Testa was appointed council president.

Point Pleasant Beach schools have reported nine new cases of COVID-19 since returning to school following the holiday break. According to Superintendent William Smith, these new positive cases reflect a trend in the state following the holiday season.

The G. Harold Antrim Elementary School transitioned its students to remote learning Jan. 25 after more COVID-19 cases were reported in the district. Students will remain remote until Feb. 8.

FEBRUARY

The Point Pleasant Beach Zoning Board of Adjustment has approved an application to renovate the historic Gottlieb Building and open a public market, yarn shop and boutique hotel in the space. After three zoning meetings, members voted to approve the renovations to the 114-year-old building at 641 Arnold Ave.

The Point Pleasant Beach School District has come up with a plan to give parents and fans access to their favorite Point Beach Garnet Gulls sporting events. The district will use high-definition cameras in the high school gymnasium and on Donald Fioretti Field, giving parents a way to view athletes’ games live on their computer at home.

The proposed downtown Historic Overlay District was approved by the borough council, a move designed to preserve the vintage character of structures along Arnold and Bay avenues. The measure will provide incentives to developers who maintain or convert buildings constructed between 1880 and 1980 with the authentic style, features and materials of their era of origin.

MARCH

The Point Pleasant Beach school district plans to return to five-day in-person instruction on April 12. The change would be a transition from the current four-day in-person instruction schedule, which uses Wednesday as a remote learning day for students, while the custodial staff gives the buildings a deep cleaning.

The borough council introduced an ordinance to acquire the Amethyst’s Beach Motel either through negotiation or by eminent domain. The action was met with sharp criticism by hotel owner John Fernicola. Mayor Paul Kanitra said the borough plans to tear down the structure and build a new parking lot close to the beach.

Local, county and state officials, including police chiefs, gathered on Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Saturday to amplify their opposition to New Jersey’s new cannabis law. Point Pleasant Beach Police Chief Joseph Michigan, president of the Ocean County Chiefs of Police Association, said, “This law inexplicably bans police officers from notifying parents the first time their children are found to be using marijuana or alcohol.”

APRIL

As the Point Pleasant Beach charter boat industry continues to navigate its way through the COVID-19 pandemic, many charters are eager for a full summer season of fishing for their customers. Charters have had to adjust by limiting numbers on trips, requiring masks, social distancing and more, all to keep fishing enthusiasts safe while on the deck.

The Point Pleasant Beach Republican Club has selected Michael Ramos and Rosa Crowley to run for two council seats in this year’s primary and general elections, dropping Councilman Andy Cortes from the GOP slate. Mr. Cortes had received the most votes out of any candidate in three consecutive campaigns starting in 2013.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the owners of Jenkinson’s Boardwalk that challenged new beach regulations adopted by the borough last summer to curb rowdy behavior. The Storino family, who owns Jenkinson’s, claimed the new regulations violated their private property rights and were unconstitutional.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Star News Group

Belmar 2021 Year in Review

BELMAR — It was a year that began in much the same way 2020 ended, with traditional events canceled amid concerns over coronavirus outbreaks.  But as 2021 went on and vaccines against COVID-19 became more available, traditions like the Belmar Pro and Feast of San Gennaro came back.  It was also a year that the borough witnessed the closing of the Belmar First Aid Squad, which operated since 1927, and saw major development projects aired to the public, including a plan to knock down the Belmar Inn and build condos on the site as well as the knock down the Riverview Pavilion, Waterview Pavilion and Motor Lodge on Route 35 to make way for a five-story mixed-use development.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Lake Como 2021 Year in Review

LAKE COMO — This past year saw the return of events that Lake Como had been forced to cancel during 2020, as well as municipal efforts to deal the issues that included local traffic flow, the environment and the invasive growth of bamboo plants on residential properties. JANUARY Mayor Kevin Higgins announced the borough’s first COVID-19 death — of a resident whose identity was withheld due to HIPAA restrictions.
LAKE COMO, NJ
Star News Group

Brick Township 2021 Year in Review

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Court cases triggered by the issuance of zoning and housing violations for premises being used as a Jewish boys’ school marked the last months of 2021 and are carrying over into 2022.   Other headlines included the reelection of Mayor John Ducey and Hackensack Meridian hospital in Brick gaining university status as the renamed Ocean University Medical Center.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

Borough introduces holiday display contest

BELMAR — Residents got into the holiday spirit this year by participating in the first-annual house-decorating contest sponsored by the borough’s recreation department.  Five judges reviewed 27 homes whose owners showed off their creativity during the town-wide contest. Judging took place the week of Dec. 13, and the four winners were announced at the Dec.
BELMAR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Government
Ocean County, NJ
Government
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
Star News Group

Spring Lake Heights 2021 Year in Review

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS – The borough soldiered on during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. JANUARY Two council members were sworn into office at the Spring Lake Heights Borough Council reorganization meeting on Monday. Incumbent councilman John Casagrande was sworn into his second term on council and freshman councilman Peter Gallo, who replaced former Councilman James Shuler, was also sworn in for his first term.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Star News Group

Mantoloking 2021 Year in Review

MANTOLOKING — Acquisition of a new police boat, a focus on environmental issues and continuing efforts to cope with COVID-19 all made news in Mantoloking during 2021. January Anthony Amarante and Douglas Nelson were sworn in to new terms at the council’s reorganization meeting. They told The Ocean Star that COVID-19 and local flooding would be the borough’s key challenges for 2021.
MANTOLOKING, NJ
Star News Group

Amended traffic ordinance introduced by borough council

LAKE COMO — The borough council on Tuesday, Dec. 7, introduced an amended version of the traffic and flow ordinance  originally introduced on Nov. 9. The amended version removes Bradley and Greenwood Terrace from becoming one-way streets. Councilwoman Heather Albala-Doyle said, “After further review and meeting with the committee we would like to amend ordinance 2021-966 and we would like to pull Bradley Terrace and Greenwood Terrace portion from the current ordinance.”
LAKE COMO, NJ
Star News Group

Bay Head Year in Review

BAY HEAD — A borough initiative to address flooding and the threat of resulting contamination along with efforts to improve facilities and minimize COVID-19 risk at Bay Head Elementary School were among the developments that made news during 2021.  January During its virtual reorganization meeting, the council welcomed James W. Gates Jr.
BAY HEAD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eminent Domain#Charter Schools
Star News Group

Brielle 2021 Year in Review

BRIELLE — Like many other small towns in New Jersey, Brielle suffered tremendously during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the quarantine, local events beloved by residents were cancelled in 2020. However, Brielle returned somewhat back to normal over the past year, 2021. Students at Brielle Elementary School returned to full days on campus beginning March 8, the re-entry plan’s stage five, in which students were in their classrooms from 8:10 a.m.
BRIELLE, NJ
Star News Group

Avon Year in Review

AVON-BY-THE-SEA —  This year the commissioners approved reconfiguring the traffic lines on Sylvania Avenue and renovating the municipal pool, which both made news in the borough.  The subject of teacher resignations at Avon Elementary in 2021 has been a point of conversation at school board meetings this year. The school board looks to address staff retention by reviewing exit surveys which were given as an option to recently resigned teachers about their decision.
AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ
Star News Group

Wall planning board approves Target store

WALL TOWNSHIP — A new Target store is headed for the vacated former Kmart site on Route 35, following a Dec. 20 approval by the Wall Township Planning Board. The construction work necessary for the conversion is expected to be completed sometime in April, according to Nathan Golin, an architect and designer employed by Target for the project.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

Marlene Fencik

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marlene Fencik of Brick, formerly of Point Pleasant, on Saturday, December 24, 2021 at age 83, after a five-year courageous battle with fourth stage Colon Cancer. She was a fighter and experienced two stages with remission and the third that was the final answer.   Marlene was born in Maywood, NJ on May 30, 1938.
BRICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Star News Group

First responders honored by borough council

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s first responders who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic were honored during the final mayor and council meeting of the year on Tuesday night.   The departments that were recognized were the Point Pleasant Beach Office of Emergency Management, Ocean Fire Company No.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Five-story rule change in Belmar tabled on technicality

BELMAR- A vote on a rule change to allow for five-story development in the borough had to be abruptly canceled mid-meeting as it was brought to the attention of the borough’s professionals that there was an error in the meeting advertisement notice.  A public hearing and a vote for final adoption for ordinance 2021-37 was scheduled on Tuesday, Dec.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Board of Adjustment opens hearings on Jewish high school

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Board of Adjustments held a special meeting on Monday Dec. 20 to begin the hearing regarding turning the property at 200 Van Zile Road into a Jewish boys’ school.  The Jewish congregation Kehilos Yisroel have issued an application to add a boys’ high school to the synagogue located on Van Zile Street.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

Councilwoman Filippone honored at council meeting

LAVALLETTE — Councilwoman Joanne Filippone has been named Woman of the Year by the Ocean County Federation of Republican Women, and was honored at the Dec. 20 borough council meeting. Council President Anita Zalom said, “Every year, they [the federation] look around the whole county and look for a woman that is outstanding and a man that is outstanding and a young person that is outstanding and they honor them.
LAVALLETTE, NJ
Star News Group

New brewery OK’d by Point Beach Planning Board

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The planning board approved an application from Hawthorne Shores, LLC for a brewery and a tasting room on Wednesday evening.  Board member Glen Paesano recused himself from the application. Eight members of the board were present to vote.  The brewery will be constructed on the former Point Bay Fuel property located at 334 Hawthorne Ave which is next to Route 35 north and adjacent to the train station parking lot.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy