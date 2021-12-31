ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavallette, NJ

Lavallette 2021 Year In Review

By Anthony Rossics
LAVALLETTE — The Borough of Lavallette saw COVID-19 restrictions eased somewhat during 2021 and resumed in-person council meetings, at which actions included the enactment of a ban on cannabis businesses in the borough.

January

An area youngster has received a merit scholarship to a theater workshop featuring instruction from Broadway performers, courtesy of The Music Man Singing Ice Cream Shoppe on Grand Central Avenue.

Ten-year-old Nicholas Sanjose, of Toms River, impressed The Music Man’s Education Director Katie Campbell Sherman with his talent during an in-person, seven-week musical theater workshop held by the borough’s vaudeville-style restaurant this past fall.

The borough council approved the Verizon Wireless application to install five 5G nodes atop existing utility poles Tuesday night, provided the telecommunications company complies with a slew of conditions imposed by the council and borough planning board.

The council’s decision followed a lengthy public hearing that featured over a dozen residents citing safety and aesthetic concerns in opposition to 5G.

February

Like many throughout the state and country, borough residents were eagerly awaiting access to the novel coronavirus vaccine. “I’ve heard several complaints from my residents that they are unable to schedule anything … So, yes, there’s a strong complaint of a lack of availability,” Mayor Walter LaCicero told The Ocean Star.

The Lavallette Board of Education reviewed the district’s annual audit and changed its 2021 budget hearing date on Tuesday night.

The audit, performed by Robert A. Hulsart and Company last autumn, made no findings and no recommendations, according to Business Administrator Patricia Christopher.

An ordinance amending the Bathing and Beach Control chapter of the Lavallette Borough Code was introduced by the borough council. The measure expedites the change of beach badge prices in the future. The ordinance does not affect the 2021 beach badge season.

The borough currently sets beach badge prices by ordinance, a two-month process involving a first reading, a second reading and 30 days to implement, said councilman and Beach Operations Chairman Michael Stogdill.

