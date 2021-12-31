ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick Township 2021 Year in Review

By Jack Slocum
Star News Group
Star News Group
 1 day ago
BRICK TOWNSHIP — Court cases triggered by the issuance of zoning and housing violations for premises being used as a Jewish boys’ school marked the last months of 2021 and are carrying over into 2022.

Other headlines included the reelection of Mayor John Ducey and Hackensack Meridian hospital in Brick gaining university status as the renamed Ocean University Medical Center.

JANUARY

An opioid-addiction treatment center that opened in September wanted to destigmatize substance-use disorder as the COVID-19 pandemic fuels the nation’s opioid epidemic. A slew of national and local studies indicate overdoses have risen throughout the U.S. in 2020. The staff at Harbor MAT on Jack Martin Boulevard said the uptick is due to various traumas inflicted by the pandemic.

FEBRUARY

Eligible residents found it difficult to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, according to Mayor John Ducey. The situation is not unique to Brick Township: shortages at the federal level recently cut into New Jersey counties’ weekly allotment of vaccine doses, Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn told The Ocean Star.

MARCH

Brick Lake Park residents recounted the 167-acre wildfire that nearly consumed their homes, while standing amidst the wreckage on Monday morning. Steve Guedes watched as first responders ran hoses through his home on the corner of Francis Street and Charles Drive.

APRIL

More pop-up vaccine clinics are coming to Brick Township, Mayor John Ducey said nearly two weeks after 600 Brick seniors received their COVID-19 vaccines at the Police Athletic League [PAL] building on Drum Point Road.

“We’ve made a concerted effort to get the vaccines to the over-65 residents of Brick,” the mayor said. “We had 600 vaccines at the end of March and we will be having another 200-vaccine event [for seniors] at the end of April.”

MAY

Only a few months ago, those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine struggled to book an appointment. Now, nearly anyone can walk into a healthcare provider and get the jab – but not enough people are, according to Brick Township government and hospital officials.

Mayor John G. Ducey and local medical professionals urged Brick’s residents to get vaccinated at a press conference held at Ocean Medical Center on Wednesday. Their shared message: getting the vaccine means getting back to normal.

JUNE

Local school officials urged Gov. Phil Murphy to grant them control over mask usage within the Brick Township Public School District, weeks before the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year on June 18.

“We weathered the Pandemic with leadership, collaboration, and communication with all stakeholders of the District,” Board of Education President Stephanie Wohlrab wrote in an open letter to Gov. Murphy. “It’s time for the State to return local control to our District and our community.”

JULY

A Brick Township woman was indicted in the May 2020 murder of her domestic partner by striking her with a wine chiller, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced. Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 49, of Brick Township, was indicted by a state Superior Court grand jury sitting in Ocean County in the murder of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32, according to Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

A statement from the prosecutor’s office said that the indictment followed an investigation led by the prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau and Ocean County

AUGUST

Brick Township Public Schools opened the 2021-2022 academic year with masks optional, under a Safe Restart Plan featuring guidelines to maintain safety as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The plan also included technology enhancements for students and added additional staff. “BTPS will continue to adhere to an optional plan for mask wearing in accordance with mandates; directives from the Governor’s Office, NJDOE & NJDOH,” the plan stated.

SEPTEMBER

Brick Beach III was filled with an assortment of colorful kites for children and adults alike to admire on Sunday. The assortment of kites that filled the beachfront were made and flown by professional kite fliers for all to enjoy. The Brick Township Recreation Department has been holding a kite fest at the beach annually for 20 years. Previously, the event solely consisted of making kites, but this year it was a kite festival featuring Sky Festival Productions, a professional kite flying company.

OCTOBER

The leaders of Hackensack Meridian Health and members of the Brick community gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially rename Ocean Medical Center as Ocean University Medical Center [OUMC]. Jason Kreitner, Bob Garrett, Dr. Walter Wynkoop, Dr. Ken Sable, Mayor John Ducey, and Township Police Chief James Riccio joined together to cut the ribbon in the hospital’s remembrance garden.

NOVEMBER

Democrat Mayor John Ducey was reelected, defeating Republican challenger Theresa Gallagher by 16,845 votes to 9,857. In the race for three township council seats, two incumbent Democrats candidates and one Republican challenge were the winners. “I just want to thank the residents of Brick Township for having the faith in me to continue on as mayor. I am looking forward to keeping taxes stable, paying down additional debt, renovating the last two parks [Cedar Bridge Manor and Mallard Point] and keeping Brick safe and a warm welcoming community for everyone,” Mayor Ducey said.

DECEMBER

The Brick Board of Adjustments held a special meeting on Monday Dec. 20 to begin the hearing regarding turning the property at 200 Van Zile Road into a Jewish boys’ school. After five hours of testimony, the board decided the hearing would continue in February 2022. The Jewish congregation Kehilos Yisroel has issued an application to add a boys’ high school to the synagogue located on Van Zile Road. This was a result of the synagogue illegally operating as a high school in August and September of 2021. Attorney Adam Pfeffer represented the congregation before the Board of Adjustments, and brought a number of witnesses before the board. “The township has already decided that this is an appropriate zone,” Mr. Pfeffer told the board. “Both for the house of worship and the school, and that’s written in your own ordinances.”

Bay Head Year in Review

BAY HEAD — A borough initiative to address flooding and the threat of resulting contamination along with efforts to improve facilities and minimize COVID-19 risk at Bay Head Elementary School were among the developments that made news during 2021.  January During its virtual reorganization meeting, the council welcomed James W. Gates Jr.
BAY HEAD, NJ
Star News Group

Spring Lake Heights 2021 Year in Review

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS – The borough soldiered on during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. JANUARY Two council members were sworn into office at the Spring Lake Heights Borough Council reorganization meeting on Monday. Incumbent councilman John Casagrande was sworn into his second term on council and freshman councilman Peter Gallo, who replaced former Councilman James Shuler, was also sworn in for his first term.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Star News Group

Borough introduces holiday display contest

BELMAR — Residents got into the holiday spirit this year by participating in the first-annual house-decorating contest sponsored by the borough’s recreation department.  Five judges reviewed 27 homes whose owners showed off their creativity during the town-wide contest. Judging took place the week of Dec. 13, and the four winners were announced at the Dec.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

First responders honored by borough council

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s first responders who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic were honored during the final mayor and council meeting of the year on Tuesday night.   The departments that were recognized were the Point Pleasant Beach Office of Emergency Management, Ocean Fire Company No.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Lines reflect high demand for COVID-19 tests in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP — A walk-in testing site and several pharmacies in Wall Township struggled this week to accommodate the expanded number of residents seeking COVID-19 tests before their holiday celebrations. The City MD urgent care facility on Route 35 in Wall has at times had lines extending past neighboring storefronts at the shopping plaza there during this week leading up to Christmas Day on Saturday.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Five-story rule change in Belmar tabled on technicality

BELMAR- A vote on a rule change to allow for five-story development in the borough had to be abruptly canceled mid-meeting as it was brought to the attention of the borough’s professionals that there was an error in the meeting advertisement notice.  A public hearing and a vote for final adoption for ordinance 2021-37 was scheduled on Tuesday, Dec.
BELMAR, NJ
Councilwoman Filippone honored at council meeting

LAVALLETTE — Councilwoman Joanne Filippone has been named Woman of the Year by the Ocean County Federation of Republican Women, and was honored at the Dec. 20 borough council meeting. Council President Anita Zalom said, “Every year, they [the federation] look around the whole county and look for a woman that is outstanding and a man that is outstanding and a young person that is outstanding and they honor them.
LAVALLETTE, NJ
Murphy urges boosters, testing and masking as COVID cases rise

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that state officials will continue to “prepare for the worst,” adding that New Jersey’s percentage of positive results from COVID-19 tests has reached 12.11 percent as of Monday, it’s highest level in recent months. Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said, “We are seeing significant increase in cases right now.
TRENTON, NJ
Borough’s new horseshoe boardwalk unveiled

BRADLEY BEACH — The Borough of Bradley Beach paid tribute to the hardworking folks at the Department of Public Works for the newest section of the Bradley promenade with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 17. The newly renovated section of the boardwalk, aptly nicknamed the horseshoe for its U-shaped design, features two new gazebos on both its north and south ends.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Wall Township schools revise COVID quarantine policy

WALL TOWNSHIP — Following updated COVID guidelines from the New Jersey Department of Health on Wednesday, School Superintendent Tracy Handerhan notified parents that the district is shortening quarantines for students who test positive from 14 days to seven. “We will no longer require the 14-day quarantine previously recommended,” the superintendent wrote in a letter to parents and guardians dated Dec.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Wall parents question length of COVID-19 quarantines

WALL TOWNSHIP- Parents at Tuesday night’s Wall BOE meeting expressed opposition to the district’s compliance with state-recommended COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantines, citing concerns about the effect on their children’s studies. Superintendent Tracy Handerhan replied that the extension of the quarantine period from the previous seven days to 14 days, comes from recommendations by the state health department and the Monmouth County Health Department following a spike in positive cases among students.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

