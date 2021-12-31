ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmar, NJ

Borough introduces holiday display contest

By Alissa Deleo
 1 day ago
BELMAR — Residents got into the holiday spirit this year by participating in the first-annual house-decorating contest sponsored by the borough’s recreation department.

Five judges reviewed 27 homes whose owners showed off their creativity during the town-wide contest. Judging took place the week of Dec. 13, and the four winners were announced at the Dec. 21 council meeting.

“We all went out on different nights, and when we were done we compared notes then the scores were rounded up … that’s how the winners were determined,” explained Barry Trogu, recreation director.

The first, second, third and fourth place winners are Bill Renner, John Walsh, George Catrambone and Lynn and Tony Mineo.

Businesses throughout the borough donated $25 gift cards which were awarded to each of the homeowners who participated in the contest. The following businesses participated; Brandl, Chefs International Inc, Coffee Surf Co, Comfi of Belmar, Eastern Lines Surf Shop, Federico’s Pizza & Restaurant, Klien’s Fish Market, Mike’s Giant Submarines, Nourished by Nature, Playa Bowls and Ragin’ Cajun.

