Sea Girt, NJ

Sea Girt 2021 Year in Review

By Anthony Rossics
Star News Group
Star News Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cciJk_0da29X8K00

SEA GIRT — The year 2021 brought to Sea Girt a new police chief, a new borough administrator and still unresolved controversy over plans to add a paddleball court to Crescent Park.

January

Borough officials announced the selection of Police Capt. Justin Macko as Sea Girt’s new chief of police at the reorganization meeting. Capt. Macko succeeds retiring Chief Kevin Davenport.

The Sea Girt Library announced that its doors will now be open for an additional day, on Fridays between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The library is now open Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. Its hours for Monday are 4 to 7 p.m; Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 1 and 5 p.m.; Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

February

James Gant was named new borough administrator and was also appointed as Sea Girt Fund Commissioner to the Monmouth County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund, Administrator Representative for the Emergency Management Council, Public Agency Compliance Officer, Member at the Southeast Monmouth Municipal Utilities Authority, Representative of the Monmouth County Community Development Program and for the Board of Health.

St. Mark’s Catholic Youth Organization [CYO] High School Youth Group held its first Valentine’s Day Walk for Hunger on Sunday, Feb. 14. The youth group raised a total of $675 and donated $225 to the Manasquan Food Pantry, Fulfill Food Bank and the Missionaries of Charity in Asbury Park, who prepare meals for the homeless.

