Sea Girt 2021 Year in Review

SEA GIRT — The year 2021 brought to Sea Girt a new police chief, a new borough administrator and still unresolved controversy over plans to add a paddleball court to Crescent Park.

January

Borough officials announced the selection of Police Capt. Justin Macko as Sea Girt’s new chief of police at the reorganization meeting. Capt. Macko succeeds retiring Chief Kevin Davenport.

The Sea Girt Library announced that its doors will now be open for an additional day, on Fridays between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The library is now open Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. Its hours for Monday are 4 to 7 p.m; Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 1 and 5 p.m.; Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

February

James Gant was named new borough administrator and was also appointed as Sea Girt Fund Commissioner to the Monmouth County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund, Administrator Representative for the Emergency Management Council, Public Agency Compliance Officer, Member at the Southeast Monmouth Municipal Utilities Authority, Representative of the Monmouth County Community Development Program and for the Board of Health.

St. Mark’s Catholic Youth Organization [CYO] High School Youth Group held its first Valentine’s Day Walk for Hunger on Sunday, Feb. 14. The youth group raised a total of $675 and donated $225 to the Manasquan Food Pantry, Fulfill Food Bank and the Missionaries of Charity in Asbury Park, who prepare meals for the homeless.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.