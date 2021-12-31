ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Coffee with the Bills: Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham

the buffalo bills
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Maddy Glab as she sits down with Bills...

www.buffalobills.com

the buffalo bills

Bills activate Cody Ford and Cam Lewis from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Bills activated offensive lineman Cody Ford and cornerback Cam Lewis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tight end Quintin Morris was activated from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. The team also announced the release of running back Antonio Williams from the practice squad.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Bills Pod Squad | S2 Ep. 16 | Tremaine Edmunds

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds joins Kim Pegula and Maddy Glab for the health & fitness episode of Bills Pod Squad presented by Independent Health. Edmunds talks about all the necessary steps he goes through to keep his body in shape to perform at a top level in the NFL. He even dishes on his one cheat meal a week – Buffalo fans will be proud. Edmunds, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, shares some inspiring stories about how his mother, Felicia, trained him and his NFL-playing brothers growing up. The Bills owner & president and Maddy also share their health & fitness goals for 2022 as well. Happy New Year Bills fans!
NFL
the buffalo bills

Micah Hyde: "It's Been Chaos"

Bills safety Micah Hyde addressed the media following practice on Thursday. Topics included: not having any active players on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the first time since early November, Bills offensive guard Ike Boettger's season-ending Achilles injury, the challenges that Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson presents on film, and how the Bills secondary has responded since losing cornerback Tre'Davious White to a season-ending ACL injury.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Bills Legends Breakdown: Lee Evans

Lee Evans joined Steve Tasker to break down some of the biggest moments of his career in another episode of Bills Legends Breakdown presented by Microsoft Windows 11. Re-live Lee's historic rookie season and his franchise record-setting performance against Houston, as he looks back on his legacy with the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Brian Moorman set to return as the Bills Legend of the Game

The Bills' all-time leading punter is returning to Buffalo this Sunday. Fan favorite, Brian Moorman will be the Bills Legend of the Game Sunday afternoon when the Bills host the Atlanta Falcons. Moorman punted for the team from 2001-2013. He was released partway through the 2012 season but then was...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Bills elevate DT Eli Ankou

The Bills elevated defensive tackle Eli Ankou from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Atlanta. Ankou has seen action in four of the last five games. He has six tackles in those games with one tackle for loss.
NFL
the buffalo bills

Josh Allen named a finalist for NFL's 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship award

The eight finalists for the 2021 ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD have been named, the NFL announced today. The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition. The finalists,...
NFL

