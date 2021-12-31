Coffee with the Bills: Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds joins Kim Pegula and Maddy Glab for the health & fitness episode of Bills Pod Squad presented by Independent Health. Edmunds talks about all the necessary steps he goes through to keep his body in shape to perform at a top level in the NFL. He even dishes on his one cheat meal a week – Buffalo fans will be proud. Edmunds, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, shares some inspiring stories about how his mother, Felicia, trained him and his NFL-playing brothers growing up. The Bills owner & president and Maddy also share their health & fitness goals for 2022 as well. Happy New Year Bills fans!

