ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Unlikely to play Saturday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Gallagher (lower body) will be a game-time decision Saturday in Florida,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Vinnie Hinostroza with Sabres testing Thursday morning

Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza was with the team in New York on Thursday and did test with the team. It’s not known if he accompanied the team to Boston, where they’ll play New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. EST. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
WGR550

Three observations: Kids step up in Sabres' loss to Devils

The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gallagher
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports

Alex Ovechkin breaks NHL power play goals record

Alex Ovechkin has always been lethal on the power play and now he has the record to prove it. With his power play goal late in the third Friday against the Detroit Red Wings, Ovechkin has passed Dave Andreychuk and is now the all-time leader in power play goals with 275.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy