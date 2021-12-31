ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flames' Brett Ritchie: Clears protocols

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Ritchie (lower body) cleared COVID-19 protocols and was on the ice Friday, Pat...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
CBS Sports

Rockets' Kenyon Martin: Clears protocols

Martin (COVID-19 protocols) has exited protocols and practiced Thursday, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. Martin has missed the past two games but could be back Friday against the Heat. If he returns, he may be on a minutes limit.
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev: Clears protocols

Mikheyev returned from the league's COVID-19 protocols Thursday. The 27-year-old Mikheyev logged seven goals and 10 assists through 61 appearances for the Leafs last season but has appeared just once this year.
Broad Street Hockey

Kings 6, Flyers 3: New year, same Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers head to face off the Los Angeles Kings at the newly renamed Crypto dot com Arena after a 1-0-1 start to the west coast road trip. Despite a calendar flip, the on-ice product was the same as 2021’s. First Period. Well, that didn’t take long. The...
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Suffers lower-body injury

Talbot suffered a lower-body injury Saturday versus the Blues, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. He allowed six goals on 28 shots in two periods before he was replaced by Kaapo Kahkonen. It was fair to assume Talbot's exit from the contest was due to performance, but Russo's report suggests...
WGR550

Vinnie Hinostroza with Sabres testing Thursday morning

Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza was with the team in New York on Thursday and did test with the team. It’s not known if he accompanied the team to Boston, where they’ll play New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. EST. Paul Hamilton has more:
WGR550

Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
CBS Boston

‘Good To Be Back’: Bruins Fans Return To TD Garden For First Game In 16 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the recent Omicron surge, Bruins fans finally got to do something on Saturday they hadn’t been able to do for 16 days — watch a game in person. Fans flocked to TD Garden for Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres, where they had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Fans also had to mask-up and Garden staffers had plenty of spares for those who needed one. But there was minimal grumbling among the faithful. “We’re big fans. We come from Maine. We took a big trip this morning,” Harley Dennis said. The entire NHL took an extended holiday break trying to get ahead of the COVID spike that cut deeply into the Bruins roster. “It’s good that it’s back. It’s open and back to somewhat normal. At least we can get in there and watch them play. I’m happy they didn’t go to the ‘No Fan’ solution. I’ll take a mask over not being able to go any day,” said Mike Guglielmo, who travelled from New Jersey with his family. Charlie Coyle scored on a wrist shot 34 seconds into overtime to propel Boston to 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Kenny Robinson: Clears protocols

Robinson (illness) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Robinson spent just one day on the reserve/COVID-19 list and should now be ready to take the field Sunday against New Orleans. He has served primarily on special teams this season, but he could be in for a bigger defensive role if Sean Chandler (groin) is unable to suit up.
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Takes maintenance day

Kuznetsov took a maintenance day Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Kuznetsov potted a goal during Friday's 3-1 wing against the Red Wings and was given Saturday to rest. The 29-year-old center is expected to play Sunday against the Devils.
