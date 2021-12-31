ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Munn Shares ‘Adora-Bao’ Pics of John Mulaney with Son Malcom

By Bonnie Gibbs Vengrow
 1 day ago
New Year’s Day may be just around the corner, but it looks like Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have started the celebration early. On Thursday, the actress shared a pair of hilarious photos of Mulaney goofing around in the kitchen with the couple’s one-month-old son, Malcom Hiệp, as her mother prepared bánh bao, a stuffed Vietnamese bun, for the family’s New Year’s Eve dinner.

In the first image, which Munn shared in her Instagram stories , the new dad jokingly placed the baby in a large pot while holding the lid above his head. “Lol, daddy’s new báhn bao recipe,” she captioned the funny pic, adding a smiling dumpling emoji. In the second shot, we get a close-up shot of Malcom in the pot. “Adora-bao,” she wrote in the caption. We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

It’s been a whirlwind year for the couple. In September, during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers , the comedian confirmed he and Munn were an item and were expecting their first child together . Then, just before Thanksgiving, they welcomed Malcolm . By December, the proud parents had already posted an adorable photo of their baby, giving us the first glimpse of his sweet face.

“My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays,” the new mom wrote. Mulaney shared a similar photo on his Instagram account, with the caption, “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Here’s hoping 2022 brings this sweet family lots of joy — and, hopefully, for us, many more pictures of Malcom!

These celebrity moms make us all feel better when they share the highs and lows of parenting.

