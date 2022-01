Founder Chrisna Ouk Sets Company Focus on Clients That Are Starting Their Own Businesses. MANASSAS, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 1, 2022 / After a highly successful soft opening in August of 2021, financial counseling firm Atlas Singularity (Atlas) is announcing it is holding their grand opening on Saturday January 1, 2022. Atlas is part of Chrisna Ouk's family of companies. In addition to training in financial literacy, the company will be analyzing their clients' credit reports and offering insights to repair their credit. Atlas' main mission is to build a foundation of success for their clients by focusing on helping people who want to open their own business. Their leadership team knows how hard it is to start a business without a basic knowledge of financial matters and how credit works. They have created a counseling model to help educate people on how to control their finances to achieve their business and personal life goals.

