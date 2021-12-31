ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma car crash survivor pleads drivers to stay sober

By Kilee Thomas
KOCO
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma car crash survivor pleads for drivers to stay sober. The survivor of a serious car accident spoke out after an impaired driver left her with lifelong health issues. Claudia Samuels was heading down to Dallas eight years ago when a drunk driver made a choice that...

www.koco.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

I-70 Crash Survivor Wants Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos To Serve 50 Years

UPDATE: Colorado Governor Reduces Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Sentence To 10 Years JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One of the survivors of the deadly crash on Interstate 70 at Colorado Mills Parkway in 2019 is talking about the push to reduce the sentence of the semi truck driver blamed for the fiery crash. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for the crash that killed four people and injured several others. (credit: CBS4) A judge has set a new hearing to reconsider the sentence for Auilera-Mederos on Thursday, Jan. 13. Prosecutors say they have talked with family members and victims, who are comfortable with...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KTLO

Woman killed in Christmas afternoon crash

A woman from Memphis was killed in a single-vehicle crash Christmas afternoon in Fulton County. The Arkansas State Police (ASP) identifies the victim as 71-year-old Alice F. Ervin. The ASP report indicates Ervin was killed when her car left the highway, traveled into the ditch and then struck a tree.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Minden couple killed in Sunday morning crash in Texas

CARTHAGE, Texas -- A Minden couple was killed and their young child injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Carthage, Texas, Sunday morning, according to a report in The Panola Watchman. Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 of Minden, died as a result of the crash. Their 2-month-old son...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
okcfox.com

OU cheerleader killed in crash near Kansas-Oklahoma border

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KTUL) — A University of Oklahoma cheerleader has died after crashing in Comanche County, Kan., early Sunday morning. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Britney Turley was driving south on Kansas Highway 1, when she veered left and crashed into a concrete barrier. Britney's sister, 22-year-old...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dallas
KRMG

Man dead after car crushes him outside Tulsa AutoZone

TULSA, Okla. — One man is dead after a car rolled over him near 21st and Sheridan, police say. Tulsa police say the man was trying to fix something under his car when he it rolled on top of him. Officers say because the car was in neutral and on a slope, it ended up rolling over him.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Walmart
TheDailyBeast

‘Hero’ College Student Died Helping Car Crash Victims, Family Says

A 21-year-old Kansas State University veterinary student is being called a “hero” after she was killed while running through a highway to try and help crash victims, her family says. Autumn Johnson, from Alaska, was hit by a box truck after running through the state’s Interstate 70 to help people who were involved in a rollover crash, according to the Kansas City Star. She was later taken to a Topeka, Kansas, hospital, where she was pronounced dead. “Autumn Johnson died rushing to help total strangers in their time of crisis,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page. “That is who she was and what her passion encompassed; helping those who needed assistance.” Her university concurred. “We all share in shock and sorrow at this tragic loss,” KSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine Dean Bonnie Rush said. “Autumn was an incredible individual.” The crash victim, a 20-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the 37-year-old truck driver was also not hurt.
ACCIDENTS
Express-Star

OHP: Double fatality collision under investigation

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a double fatality that took place near Newcastle on Dec. 30. Multiple agencies responded to the scene around 4 p.m. on Thursday. The collision involved three vehicles on State Highway 37, west of Country Club Road. There are few details at the time of this report. There were multiple injuries and two deaths, according to OHP.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wfirnews.com

Driver gets out of car after crash, is then struck and killed on roadway

State Police say a Danville man who got out of his damaged car after striking a tree was then struck and killed while standing on the roadway nearby. Troopers say it happened early Wednesday morning on Mount Cross Road a few miles north of the Danville city line. Police say 22-year-old Christian Kidwell died at the scene.
DANVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy