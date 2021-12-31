Oklahoma car crash survivor pleads drivers to stay sober

A 21-year-old Kansas State University veterinary student is being called a “hero” after she was killed while running through a highway to try and help crash victims, her family says. Autumn Johnson, from Alaska, was hit by a box truck after running through the state’s Interstate 70 to help people who were involved in a rollover crash, according to the Kansas City Star. She was later taken to a Topeka, Kansas, hospital, where she was pronounced dead. “Autumn Johnson died rushing to help total strangers in their time of crisis,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page. “That is who she was and what her passion encompassed; helping those who needed assistance.” Her university concurred. “We all share in shock and sorrow at this tragic loss,” KSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine Dean Bonnie Rush said. “Autumn was an incredible individual.” The crash victim, a 20-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the 37-year-old truck driver was also not hurt.

ACCIDENTS ・ 22 DAYS AGO