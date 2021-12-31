ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy snow for the West and severe storm threat for the South

Times and Democrat
 2 days ago

Snow, ice, flooding and severe storms will...

thetandd.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Snow on the Way: 1-5 Inches Expected in DC Area

The D.C. area is expected to get 1 to 5 inches of snow Monday after mild weather Sunday and high temperatures in the 60s. Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode and says to expect a storm Monday that may affect your schedule. D.C. advised residents to plan on slippery road conditions that could snarl the morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Snow#Severe Storm#Coast To Coast#Extreme Weather
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Winter storm warning tonight with heavy snow likely

An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
ENVIRONMENT
Inside Nova

Winter storm warning expanded for most of Northern Virginia

The National Weather Service has expanded its winter storm warnings for overnight, with up to more snow now in the forecast. A winter storm warning begins at 1 a.m. Monday for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford, Fauquier and eastern Loudoun counties. Forecasters are calling for three to seven inches of snow for most of the D.C. area and south, with snow heavy at times and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wuwf.org

Strong Storms Possible on Sunday

The first storm system of 2022 is on its way to our area, and it will likely push strong thunderstorms across our state throughout the day on Sunday. On Saturday, several surface lows dotted the Rocky Mountain West where higher in the atmosphere, a strong trough of low pressure was already present. Hazardous conditions- heavy snow in the Upper Plains and torrential rain in the mid-Mississippi Valley- stretched across the country. The system is expected to continue propagating eastward Saturday night and Sunday, and a line of strong thunderstorms should develop as upper level energy collides with warm and humid atmosphere over the Southeastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Winter Storm Watch & Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter storm watches and warnings will be in effect for parts of Maryland late Sunday into early Monday as snow could fall and accumulate over the next 24 hours. As of this evening, more information is still evolving regarding a winter storm that’s beginning to take shape well south of the region now. It’s going to bring light rain later tonight then after about 2 a.m., colder air will filter in changing rain to some wet snow and sleet for several hours. A potent cold front will begin to bring colder air into the region Sunday night, along with some...
MARYLAND STATE
wfxl.com

Sunday's severe storm threat is going up

A cold front is moving into the state Sunday and will bring a line of storms with it throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our threat to a level 2 out of 5 for the amount of severe storms that we could see throughout the day. The front is expected to slow down thus increasing the potential for severe weather as we head into the afternoon and evening. The main concern will be strong, damaging winds and Isolated Tornadoes. Here is a look at the risk outline for today.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy