HOLLYWOOD—I truly do NOT know where to begin on “Days of Our Lives” because the level of chaos at the moment is accelerating at epic heights. For starters, Philip has come up with one of the dumbest plans that I can think of by faking his murder and framing his cousin Brady as a result. Philip carefully thought this plan thru, knocking his cousin out, using his credit card to purchase drinks, injecting him with alcohol and then tossing his prosthetic leg into the water.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO