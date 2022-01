Governor Mark Gordon today unveiled his proposals for the use of the first round of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. In a letter to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee, the Governor recommends dedicating just under $500 million in funds to a range of programs and investments. Wyoming will receive more than $1 billion directly from ARPA. The Governor recommended the additional funds be set aside for savings or utilized for future ideas.

