From Bad to Worse to Better: Digital Carriers Drive Efficiency

By Marina Mayer
foodlogistics.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen 2021 hit, the world was ready for the New Year. Even if it brought with it a New Normal -- new way of doing business, a new way to shop for groceries and more -- the turning of the calendar meant putting a year of supply chain disruptions, restaurant closures...

www.foodlogistics.com

foodlogistics.com

Supply Chain Snarls and the Driver Shortage Heading into 2022

The trucking industry’s driver shortage has been top of mind for fleets for years. It’s a situation that contributed to supply chain challenges during the pandemic, with the American Trucking Association (ATA) estimating 2021’s driver shortage topped 80,000 drivers. Experts worry that if the current trend continues, the trucking industry could need more than 160,000 drivers by 2030.
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

Supply Chain Cowboys Find Innovative Ways to Save the Day

Supply shortages have been a near-constant in the news cycle since the onset of the pandemic. Big box grocery retailers have once again limited purchases of common items to meet increasing demand. Visit your local grocery store today to find items missing from the shelves –poultry, beef and pork are in short supply and a glass and aluminum shortage is affecting production in the beverage and spirits industries. Consumers who patronize corner stores and restaurants are also noticing a shortage of some of their favorite menu items, with a lack of cream cheese causing a crisis for New York bagel shop owners.
AGRICULTURE
Forbes

Four Supply Chain Predictions For 2022

Kevin Beasley, CIO at VAI, oversees the corporation’s overall technology strategy. Another holiday season with an overloaded supply chain is bad news for retailers and business leaders — if nothing else, it means we have spent the entire year battling supply chain disruptions. From the 42% increase in cyberattacks in the first quarter to port congestion and labor shortages, business and supply chain leaders faced more than their share of challenges in 2021.
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Building a Better Food Logistics Future for All

We have all had to live through some of the most challenging, traumatic and strange experiences in the last 1.5 years or so. Society and the speed of change have been upended. But, the pandemic is just one issue. There is polarization everywhere. The job market is tumultuous to say the least, and the new economy is not what anyone was expecting or had planned for. Among the hardest hit are supply chains, with food being of especially concern. This has manifested both on the point of origination, and goes all the way to the end user. Some have called this farm to table, and while that is an accurate assessment, it goes even further to farm to warehouse, farm to store, farm to restaurant and farm to pantry.
SMALL BUSINESS
foodlogistics.com

New Freight Forwarding Subsidiary Latest to Join Fight Against Crisis

Aerospace firm GA Telesis launches new freight forwarding subsidiary, GA Logistics Solutions Group, hoping to target shippers looking to solve supply chain issues. It now provides customized worldwide door-to-door services for customers in air, sea and inland freight across numerous verticals such as healthcare, technology, retail and perishables. Per Businesswire:
RETAIL
foodlogistics.com

From Bad to Worse to Better: Supply Chain Visibility on its Own is Not Enough

When 2021 hit, the world was ready for the New Year. Even if it brought with it a New Normal -- new way of doing business, a new way to shop for groceries and more -- the turning of the calendar meant putting a year of supply chain disruptions, restaurant closures and constant pivoting behind us.
RETAIL
foodlogistics.com

From Bad to Worse to Better: Build Flexibility in Processes, Now

When 2021 hit, the world was ready for the New Year. Even if it brought with it a New Normal -- new way of doing business, a new way to shop for groceries and more -- the turning of the calendar meant putting a year of supply chain disruptions, restaurant closures and constant pivoting behind us.
INDUSTRY
pymnts.com

Digitization Brings Efficiencies to Supply Chain’s ‘First Mile’

Supply chain has certainly been in the forefront lately. One part of that chain is what Factor calls the “first mile” — the processes that move something from theoretical design to physical product. This includes sourcing, scheduling, following up on order status, enforcing order terms and sending payments.
TECHNOLOGY
foodlogistics.com

From Bad to Worse to Better: New Year Will See Emphasis on Software

When 2021 hit, the world was ready for the New Year. Even if it brought with it a New Normal -- new way of doing business, a new way to shop for groceries and more -- the turning of the calendar meant putting a year of supply chain disruptions, restaurant closures and constant pivoting behind us.
SOFTWARE
foodlogistics.com

From Bad to Worse to Better: How Monitoring Technologies Aid in Traceability

When 2021 hit, the world was ready for the New Year. Even if it brought with it a New Normal -- new way of doing business, a new way to shop for groceries and more -- the turning of the calendar meant putting a year of supply chain disruptions, restaurant closures and constant pivoting behind us.
TECHNOLOGY
South Florida Times

Omicron, For Better Or Worse, Is Bringing Gasoline Prices Lower

Continued strains from the pandemic are weighing on commodity prices to the point that some states are posting steep declines in the retail price for gasoline, analysts told Zenger. Travel club AAA reported a national average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline of $3.30, down 2 cents...
TRAFFIC
UPI News

Ikea increases prices by 50%, citing rising supply chain cost

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Citing supply chain issues, Ikea raised the price of its flat-pack furniture by 50% after Christmas. The retailer said that it was not able to continue absorbing the cost of raw materials, transport and logistics. Ingka Holding BV, the largest owner and operator of Ikea stores,...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Modern Shipper’s Top 10: E-commerce

Modern Shipper launched in February 2021 with a mission of highlighting the ever-growing last mile of the supply chain. Throughout the year, we learned a lot, and our readers helped inform us of plenty more. Looking back on the year that was, there were plenty of stories that resonated with...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Commentary: What to look for in a routed delivery provider

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates. Today’s competitive retail landscape makes it imperative for retailers to prioritize the customer experience. With that in mind, delayed delivery schedules, damaged products, cumbersome tracking could turn customers away from your store. This, in turn, will take a toll on customer retention, brand reputation, and revenue.
RETAIL

