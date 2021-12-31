Heat officially sign Mario Chalmers, Chris Silva, Nik Stauskas

Mario Chalmers Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat have officially announced three previously reported hardship signings, confirming in a press release that they’ve finalized 10-day deals with Mario Chalmers, Chris Silva and Nik Stauskas.

Chalmers, 35, spent the first seven-plus years of his NBA career in Miami from 2008-15 and won a pair of championships with the franchise. The veteran guard appeared in a total of 646 regular-season games and 99 postseason contests for the Heat and Grizzlies, but he hasn’t played in the NBA since 2018. He recently joined the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver’s G League affiliate, in the hopes of making an NBA comeback.

Silva, who just completed a 10-day contract with the Timberwolves, began the season with the Iowa Wolves, averaging 15.1 PPG and 9.8 RPG in 12 games (25.6 MPG) for Minnesota’ G League affiliate. Like Chalmers, Silva has a history with the Heat — the former South Carolina standout began his career in Miami, appearing in a total of 55 games with the team between 2019-21 before being dealt to Sacramento at the ’21 trade deadline.

Stauskas, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2014 draft, appeared in 335 regular-season games from 2014-19 for the Kings, Sixers, Nets, Trail Blazers and Cavaliers. After a brief stint overseas, Stauskas signed in the G League for the 2021 bubble and then returned to the NBAGL this season. In 12 games (38.3 MPG) in 2021-22 for the Grand Rapids Gold, the 28-year-old has recorded 21.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 4.4 APG on .429/.352/.915 shooting.

The Heat now have seven players on 10-day hardship contracts, as Chalmers, Silva and Stauskas join Kyle Guy, Aric Holman, Haywood Highsmith and Zylan Cheatham. Cheatham is in the health and safety protocols, but the other six players should be available for Friday’s game in Houston.