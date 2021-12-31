ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat officially sign Mario Chalmers, Chris Silva, Nik Stauskas

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yaI7p_0da24hXz00
Mario Chalmers Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat have officially announced three previously reported hardship signings, confirming in a press release that they’ve finalized 10-day deals with Mario Chalmers, Chris Silva and Nik Stauskas.

Chalmers, 35, spent the first seven-plus years of his NBA career in Miami from 2008-15 and won a pair of championships with the franchise. The veteran guard appeared in a total of 646 regular-season games and 99 postseason contests for the Heat and Grizzlies, but he hasn’t played in the NBA since 2018. He recently joined the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver’s G League affiliate, in the hopes of making an NBA comeback.

Silva, who just completed a 10-day contract with the Timberwolves, began the season with the Iowa Wolves, averaging 15.1 PPG and 9.8 RPG in 12 games (25.6 MPG) for Minnesota’ G League affiliate. Like Chalmers, Silva has a history with the Heat — the former South Carolina standout began his career in Miami, appearing in a total of 55 games with the team between 2019-21 before being dealt to Sacramento at the ’21 trade deadline.

Stauskas, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2014 draft, appeared in 335 regular-season games from 2014-19 for the Kings, Sixers, Nets, Trail Blazers and Cavaliers. After a brief stint overseas, Stauskas signed in the G League for the 2021 bubble and then returned to the NBAGL this season. In 12 games (38.3 MPG) in 2021-22 for the Grand Rapids Gold, the 28-year-old has recorded 21.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 4.4 APG on .429/.352/.915 shooting.

The Heat now have seven players on 10-day hardship contracts, as Chalmers, Silva and Stauskas join Kyle Guy, Aric Holman, Haywood Highsmith and Zylan Cheatham. Cheatham is in the health and safety protocols, but the other six players should be available for Friday’s game in Houston.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Heat reunite with Mario Chalmers via 10-day deal

The Heat are reuniting with an old friend, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who hears from agent Jerry Dianis that Mario Chalmers will return to the team on a 10-day hardship contract. Chalmers, 35, spent the first seven-plus years of his NBA career in Miami from 2008-15 and...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Lance Stephenson to reunite with Pacers on 10-day deal

The Pacers plan to reunite with Lance Stephenson yet again, this time on a 10-day contract, Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files writes. This will be his third stint with the club. Stephenson is currently finishing out a 10-day deal with the Hawks, which reunited him with former Pacers and current...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
South Carolina State
blackchronicle.com

NBA COVID fallout: Mario Chalmers (Heat), Isaiah Thomas (Mavericks) among players signing 10-day contracts

With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
CBS Sports

Two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers returning to Miami Heat on 10-day contract, per report

There are very few silver linings or fun aspects of the recent COVID-19 surge that has wreaked havoc on the country and the current NBA season. One of them is that with dozens of players drifting in and out of the health and safety protocols, opportunities have opened up for other players -- young and old alike -- to either make their debuts or get back into the league after a few years away.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat bring back Mario Chalmers on emergency contract; Duncan Robinson now also out due to protocols

In the chaos that is roster reconstruction amid the NBA’s omicron breakout, the Miami Heat are reaching to their past by extending an emergency 10-day contract to former championship guard Mario Chalmers. The move came in the wake of the Heat losing both Duncan Robinson and Marcus Garrett to NBA health-and-safety protocols, a list that stood eight deep Thursday, also including Kyle Lowry, P.J. ...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aric Holman
Person
Mario Chalmers
Person
Chris Silva
Person
Zylan Cheatham
Person
Haywood Highsmith
Person
Nik Stauskas
Person
Kyle Guy
WSVN-TV

Former Miami Heat player Mario Chalmers to make temporary comeback to 305

MIAMI (WSVN) - Former Miami Heat fan favorite Mario Chalmers is back, according to his agent. Chalmers reportedly agreed to a 10-day contract to rejoin the Heat. He recently played in Ice Cube’s Big3 League that led to the 35-year-old’s comeback. Chalmers signed with a G-league team just...
NBA
LJWORLD

Kansas great Mario Chalmers set to rejoin the Miami Heat

As a wave of positive COVID-19 test results takes it toll on the NBA, the predicament has opened the door for one former Jayhawk to jump back into the league. According to a repot from The Associated Press, the Miami Heat have used 15 players this season and right now, no more than five of those are available to play.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Heat bring on veteran guard Mario Chalmers, will sign 10-day contract

The Heat have signed Mario Chalmers to a ten-day contract. ANALYSIS: Chalmers won two championships with the Heat during the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh era and has been out of the league since 2018. Chalmers suffered an Achilles injury in 2018 while on the Grizzlies and has been hoping for a comeback ever since.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Heat Expected To Sign Chris Silva To 10-Day Deal

The Heat‘s run of 10-day signings is expected to continue with forward Chris Silva, according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald, who reports (via Twitter) that the team is aiming to finalize a hardship deal with Silva ahead of Friday’s game in Houston. Silva just completed a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grand Rapids Gold#Timberwolves#Kings#Sixers#Trail Blazers#Cavaliers#The G League#Nbagl
Miami Herald

Heat has enough to play vs. Rockets. Butler and Lowry available, and Silva returns

Following an eventful few days, the Miami Heat is able to return to the basketball court. Despite a COVID-19 outbreak and a long list of injuries, the Heat has more than the minimum of eight available players required by the NBA to play Friday against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. This comes two days after Wednesday’s game against the Spurs in San Antonio was postponed because Miami didn’t have enough players.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Heat bringing back two-time champion Mario Chalmers

The Miami Heat have been ravaged by COVID-19 about as much as any team in the league. Because of that, they are past plan A and plan B and are now on to plan C — and, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, that plan is to bring back two-time NBA champion (with the […] The post Heat bringing back two-time champion Mario Chalmers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Mario Chalmers had funny boneheaded moment on first day back with Heat

Fan favorite Mario Chalmers is officially back with the Miami Heat, and he is wasting no time in reminding us why he was so beloved in the first place. The veteran guard, who played for the Heat for eight seasons and won two NBA championships with them, returned to the team on a 10-day contract this week. His first day back was on Friday, and he had a funny boneheaded moment while conducting a Zoom interview with reporters.
NBA
Wichita Eagle

Former Kansas Jayhawks basketball guard Mario Chalmers is returning to the NBA

Former Kansas basketball guard Mario Chalmers is returning to the NBA’s Miami Heat at the age of 35. Chalmers, a 6-foot-3. native of Anchorage Alaska, who played for KU’s 2008 NCAA championship team then later won NBA titles in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat, is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Heat, his agent told Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
G League
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A decade later, Mario Chalmers again awaiting his Heat call from Erik Spoelstra

There is a fine line between nostalgia and reality. That is where Mario Chalmers finds himself in this six-years-after-the-fact comeback with the Miami Heat. Signed Friday to an emergency 10-day contract amid a growing list of Heat players in NBA health-and-safety protocols. Chalmers made it Friday night as far as again being in his No. 15 Heat jersey. But he did not make it to the court. Now, ...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
458K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy