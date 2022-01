The Boston Celtics have made blowing first half leads a trend in 2021. Boston entered its New Year’s Eve clash with the Phoenix Suns losers of three straight games but in two of those games looked in total control before the second half came around. The Celtics held a 15-point lead at halftime against the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day and followed it up with an 11-point lead Monday against the severely undermanned Minnesota Timberwolves. But in both cases, the Celtics fell apart in the second half.

