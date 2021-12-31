Bears remove DT Akiem Hicks from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Chicago Bears are getting back a valuable defensive star ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

The Bears have removed defensive tackle Akiem Hicks from the reserve/COVID-19 list, which makes him primed to make his return to the starting lineup against the Giants.

After returning to the starting lineup in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings, he soon after landed on COVID reserve and missed last Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

As Hicks appears to be playing in his final two games as a Bear, he’ll get a chance to play in front of Chicago faithful for one last time before he likely departs in free agency.

Hicks has been an integral part of the Bears defense since his arrival in 2016, and they’ve been a better team because of him.

Earlier during training camp, Hicks made it clear he’d like to return to the Bears next season and finish his career in Chicago. Unfortunately, due to his age and the salary he would command, it doesn’t look like it’s meant to be.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Hicks said after Week 15. “I just know that I’ve got games to play and if I do end up leaving, I’ll miss it here. I truly love my time.”