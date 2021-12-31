ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil’s Bolsonaro creates $126 million credit line to flood-ravaged northeast

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Friday a 700 million reais ($125.67 million) relief credit line to help the northeastern region with the impacts of...

