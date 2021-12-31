Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings

1. Baylor

The Bears look like they're on a mission to repeat as national champions. In my eyes, they are the clear favorite to do so and as far as the Big 12 is concerned, I could see them going 15-3 in conference play - they're that good.

2. Kansas

Some might be shocked that I don't have Iowa State here but as the season goes on, Kansas will continue to get better. Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, and Arizona State transfer Remy Martin have formed one of the best backcourts in the country.

3. Iowa State

How the hell did the Cyclones pivot and become national title contenders after going 2-22 just a year ago? Not to mention, they are making this turnaround with last year's best player, Rasir Bolton, transferring to Gonzaga. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger is doing one fine job with this program in his first year on the job.

4. Texas

The Longhorns are a tough team to figure out. Are they going to be legit? Or are they going to be a middle of the pack team in the Big 12? They currently own a 10-2 record with their losses coming against Gonzaga and Seton Hall. Their wins aren't very impressive either, beating Houston Baptist, Northern Colorado, San Jose State, Cal Baptist, Sam Houston, Texas Rio-Grande Valley, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Stanford, Alabama State, and Incarnate Word. That said, Chris Beard is a terrific coach and I expect them to be fighting for a top four spot in the league throughout much of the year.

5. West Virginia

It's the Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil show in Morgantown. At some point in time, Bob Huggins needs another scorer to emerge. Jalen Bridges seems to be the most likely candidate but having Isaiah Cottrell step up inside the paint would be beneficial as well. The Mountaineers are strong defensively and that alone will win them some games. However, they may lose a few at the free-throw line. I'm not quite sold yet on WVU making a run to be in the top three or four in the league.

6. Texas Tech

Mark Adams took over a fairly experienced team from Chris Beard and is enjoying a nice 10-2 start to the year. The Red Raiders are a team that can get hot down the stretch with a very favorable four-game stretch to end the year.

7. Kansas State

Truly, the only reason I have K-State down so far is because the rest of the Big 12 is just so good. I mean, their three losses have come against No. 13 Arkansas, No. 14 Illinois, and Marquette - all three teams who are expected to be in the NCAA Tournament.

8. Oklahoma

I'll admit, Oklahoma is the one Big 12 team I haven't really seen much of to this point so I'm going off box scores and final results for them. They do have a pair of wins over top 15 teams in No. 14 Florida and No. 12 Arkansas, but they have a couple of head-scratching losses against Utah State and Butler.

9. TCU

I hate to dump on Jamie Dixon, well, maybe not, but his teams always get out to these 11-1 or 10-2 starts simply because TCU usually never plays anyone worth a damn in non-conference play. I will give them some credit for beating Texas A&M of the SEC but that's about the extent of it. Within a couple of weeks, I think we'll see the Horned Frogs in the cellar of the Big 12.

10. Oklahoma State

Someone has to be at the bottom of these rankings and unfortunately for the Cowboys, it's them at the moment. It speaks volumes to the strength of this league when you have Oklahoma State at the very bottom. With Cade Cunningham now in the NBA, the Cowboys need to find a go-to scorer to help win them close games. Avery Anderson III could be that guy.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.