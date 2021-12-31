ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale County, AL

Enterprise man arrested for over 20 child sex crimes

By Seth Feiner
WRBL News 3
 1 day ago

DALE COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — On Thursday, an Enterprise man was arrested for over 20 child sex crimes, according to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday afternoon, an investigator with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip regarding the downloading and possible distribution of child pornography, DCSO Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said.

The sheriff’s office then began an investigation and immediately executed a search warrant in the 4800 Block of Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise/Level Plains.

Patrick Lofton, 33, of Enterprise was then charged with 20 counts of possession with the intent to disseminate child pornography and one count of production of child pornography.

Though Enterprise/Level Plains is primarily in the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, Dale County has jurisdiction over the two miles of Enterprise/Level Plains that Lofton’s address falls in.

Forensic investigators are still examining Lofton’s devices, so new charges are possible.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with WDHN News for updates.

