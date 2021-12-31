Bengals Place Trae Waynes and Trenton Irwin on COVID-19 Reserve List

CINCINNATI — If the Bengals are going to beat the Chiefs, then they could be without multiple pieces on defense.

Cincinnati placed cornerback Trae Waynes on the COVID-19 reserve list. Starting linebacker Germaine Pratt is also on the list.

The Bengals will have linebacker Logan Wilson on Sunday, but they'll likely be without Waynes and Pratt.

Cincinnati also placed Trenton Irwin on the COVID-19 reserve list.

