Clearwater New Year’s Eve Events

What a year!

2021 is almost over and isn’t that a reason to celebrate?

Ring in a new year and a fresh start at some of these New Year’s Eve events in Clearwater with food, fireworks and fun and more.

Light it up Clearwater!

Clearwater Beach’s Annual Fireworks New Year’s Eve Celebration at midnight, presented by AMPLIFY Clearwater.

Ring in 2022 at Clearwater Beach! Fireworks will light up the sky on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

This year’s fireworks display will take place on the most northern part of Sand Key Park (but Sand Key Park will be closed to the public). Best viewing area is the southern part of Clearwater Beach but the fireworks will be visible along the beach.

Dancin’ In The District: Kickin’ 2021 To The Curb!

Featuring live music and fun outside on Cleveland Street.

With temps in the upper 70’s and only 10% chance of rain, outdoor dining and outdoor music, The District is the place to be on NYE. https://conta.cc/3JrMBvC

400 – 600 blocks of Cleveland St, Clearwater

Jimmy’s Fish House

Holiday Inn Clearwater Beach

521 S Gulfview Blvd, Clearwater Beach

727-446-9720

The excitement is building for tonight’s celebration. We still have room for you!

Jimmy’s on the Edge Rooftop Bar

505 S Gulf Blvd, Clearwater Beach

Jimmy’s Crows Nest

Pier House 60, 101 Coronado Dr, Clearwater Beach

727-683-0002

Shephard’s Beach Resort

619 S Gulfview Blvd, Clearwater Beach

727-442-5107

Come Rock in The New Year at Shephard’s Tiki Beach, Wave Nightclub, and Salt Tequila Bar. Huge Fireworks Show at MIDNIGHT!

Grand Glow Bubbles & Bourbon NYE 2022

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach

100 Coronado Dr, Clearwater Beach

(727) 281-9500

OCC Roadhouse New Year’s Eve Party

10575 49th St N, Clearwater

727-231-1510

Nora 29 on Pixabay

StarLite New Year’s Eve Dinner Cruise

Friday, 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

25 Causeway Blvd., Slip #152, Clearwater

727-462-2628

Learn more about this dinner cruise here.

Feature photo by Gerd Altmann on Pixabay