ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans vs. 49ers, By the Numbers | Daily Brew

By John Harris
houstontexans.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, it's time to crank up a new year. 2022 is on the horizon although the Texans have two more games to finish the 2021 season. So, let's get into my By the Numbers/Daily Brew. 5 - This will be just the fifth meeting between the 49ers and the...

www.houstontexans.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS Denver

Police Found Demaryius Thomas Dead In The Shower, Report Says

(CBS4) – Legendary Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was dead in the shower of his Roswell, Georgia, home when police arrived on Thursday night, according to a police report released Friday. Officers tried to help Thomas when they arrived, but he had already died. (credit: Getty Images) Two Roswell Police officers arrived to Thomas’ home just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday night after a 911 call to dispatch regarding a cardiac arrest. The officers had to physically push their way past a gate at the driveway of the home. RELATED: Players, Fans Mourn Passing Of Broncos Great Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas A person who called...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#49ers#Chargers#American Football#The Numbers Daily Brew#House#Titans#Td#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
Paradise Post

Photos: Ex-Raiders star Khalil Mack selling San Ramon mansion for $2.9 million

Former Oakland Raiders star linebacker Khalil Mack is selling his San Ramon, Calif. mansion for $2,888,888, reports Realtor.com. Mack, a former 2014 first-round pick for the Raiders, has spent the past three seasons playing for the Chicago Bears. He’s parting with a 3,641 square foot, four-bedroom, five-bath home in the...
SAN RAMON, CA
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Opinion On Byron Leftwich Very Clear

Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ dad likes tweet saying Mike Zimmer should be fired

As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy