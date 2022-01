ATLANTA — People in Atlanta might see their trash and recycling sitting out longer than they would like. The city's public works department said the surge in Atlanta's COVID-19 cases is causing staffing shortages and creating some collection delays. On Wednesday, the state of Georgia set a new single-day record for new COVID cases since the start of the pandemic — reporting 19,124 new COVID cases, including both PCR and antigen tests.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO