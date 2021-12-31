ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BofA allows remote work in early January - source

 1 day ago
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) is encouraging employees to work remotely in the first week of January, according to a person familiar with the matter, as a spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States force Wall Street banks to postpone return-to-office plans.

Bank of America, which has pushed employees to get fully vaccinated, will host on-site vaccine booster clinics for its staff across the country, the source said.

In recent weeks, most large banks have been forced to pause their return to office plans due to the rapid surge in cases from the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Citigroup (C.N)pushed employees to work from home from January.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has asked employees and visitors to its U.S. offices to get COVID-19 booster shots, starting February. https://reut.rs/3FMZ3ni

