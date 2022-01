The number of laboratory-confirmed omicron coronavirus cases in Michigan more than quadrupled in five days. As of Monday, Dec. 27, the state had a total of 54 cases, up from 13 on Wednesday, Dec. 22. The variant had been found in nine counties, including Calhoun, Genesee, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO