Two hurt after weather-related crash on Highway 63 near Clark

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two people were hurt on Friday morning after a crash on northbound Highway 63 near Clark, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol , an SUV hit a guard rail after the driver lost control on the ice-covered highway around 7:05 a.m.

Troopers said Kimberly F. Petre, 44, and Sheryl L. Kitchen, 47, both of Moberly, Missouri, were taken by ambulance to Moberly Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the SUV wasn't hurt.

Kitchen wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

Icy road conditions were also blamed for three other crashes on Highway 63 near Clark on Thursday. Troopers said five people were hurt in those crashes.

