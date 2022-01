In today’s NHL rumors rundown, among some of the bold predictions made about the Edmonton Oilers is a rumor that perhaps Kailer Yamamoto could be traded by the March 21, 2021 deadline. Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin talked about his contract situation and how much the money part of a new deal matters. The New York Rangers could be among the bigger buyers are this year’s trade deadline and how likely are the Detroit Red Wings to move forward Tyler Bertuzzi prior to his becoming a free agent?

