Kirk Cousins out with COVID - Vikings press conference

As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
At first blush, it seems like Justin Jefferson’s continued ascendance means that the Minnesota Vikings will have to move on from Kirk Cousins. The maligned quarterback is on the wrong side of 30. He has only one playoff win to his name since signing the first fully guaranteed deal in NFL history four years ago. And it feels wrong to pair the league’s most staid quarterback with Minnesota’s most exciting receiver this side of Randy Moss.
On Friday afternoon, Minnesota Vikings fans finally received some news they’ve been dreading for most of the 2021 season. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated quarterback will now miss Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers as a result. “Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins...
GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, it will be one of the coldest games in Lambeau Field history. At kickoff, according to the National Weather Service, it will be 6 degrees with a wind chill of minus-4. By game’s end, it could be 0 with a wind chill of minus-12. According to Luke Sampe of Green Bay TV station WFRV, it will be 6 with a wind chill of minus-10 at kickoff.
Recent years have seen plenty of big-name quarterback movement across the NFL, with Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz and Jared Goff among Pro Bowl signal-callers to swap teams just since 2020. A lot can change between now and the end of the 2021 campaign, but the 2022 offseason is shaping up to offer just as much, if not more, QB relocation.
Getting blown out in conference championship games?. Screaming into the void because of a questionable call by a referee or offensive coordinator?. These are the moments that torment Vikings fans with their unpredictable predictability. Gary Anderson's missed field goal, the 12th man in the huddle and Blair Walsh's shivering shank...
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ pursuit of the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed just hit a roadblock in Minnesota. Dallas, presently in the No. 2 slot, can firm up that position on Sunday afternoon against visiting Arizona. And then Cowboys Nation’s plan was to hope Dallas would then have a 12-4 record and settle in for Sunday night’s showdown between the Packers and Vikings … hoping the Packers might lose to drop to 12-4.
