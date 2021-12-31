ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kirk Cousins out with COVID - Vikings press conference

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday press conference with Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer...

FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ dad likes tweet saying Mike Zimmer should be fired

As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
NFL
Justin Jefferson Has Made the Kirk Cousins Decision More Complicated

At first blush, it seems like Justin Jefferson’s continued ascendance means that the Minnesota Vikings will have to move on from Kirk Cousins. The maligned quarterback is on the wrong side of 30. He has only one playoff win to his name since signing the first fully guaranteed deal in NFL history four years ago. And it feels wrong to pair the league’s most staid quarterback with Minnesota’s most exciting receiver this side of Randy Moss.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Announce Notable QB Move After Kirk Cousins News

On Friday afternoon, Minnesota Vikings fans finally received some news they’ve been dreading for most of the 2021 season. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated quarterback will now miss Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers as a result. “Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins...
NFL
Packers-Vikings Will Be One of Coldest in Lambeau History

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, it will be one of the coldest games in Lambeau Field history. At kickoff, according to the National Weather Service, it will be 6 degrees with a wind chill of minus-4. By game’s end, it could be 0 with a wind chill of minus-12. According to Luke Sampe of Green Bay TV station WFRV, it will be 6 with a wind chill of minus-10 at kickoff.
NFL
Mike Zimmer
Kirk Cousins let down the Vikings and Mike Zimmer

Kirk Cousins knew he was at risk of missing a critical game late in the year due to his vaccination status. He remained stubborn anyway. Cousins’ decision not to get vaccinated would be fine, had he not contracted the virus right before a must-win game on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
Mike Florio Takes Cheap Shot At Kirk Cousins

By now you’re clearly aware that Kirk Cousins will not be suiting up against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. The quarterback will miss his first start in his Minnesota career due to a positive COVID test. As expected, the internet exploded. Cousins, who put on one...
NFL
NFL
Minnesota Vikings
Green Bay Packers
Football
Coronavirus
Sports
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins placed on COVID-19 list, will miss game against Packers

The Vikings have placed quarterback Kirk Cousins on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and he will not play in the game against Green Bay on Sunday. The team reporter, Eric Smith, wrote in an article posted to the team's website Friday that Cousins has been following protocols for unvaccinated players all season and said in training camp he was unvaccinated.
NFL
The report that Kirk Cousins “self-reported” symptoms is irrelevant

There’s an important nugget that got overlooked in Friday’s news that Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19. The information is irrelevant, but the motivation for the leaking of it has significance. Cousins reportedly self-reported symptoms to the Vikings before his positive test. Because he’s unvaccinated, the...
NFL
Cowboys’ Bidding for Top Playoff Slot; Will Vikings QB Kirk Cousins’ COVID Hurt Dallas?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys’ pursuit of the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed just hit a roadblock in Minnesota. Dallas, presently in the No. 2 slot, can firm up that position on Sunday afternoon against visiting Arizona. And then Cowboys Nation’s plan was to hope Dallas would then have a 12-4 record and settle in for Sunday night’s showdown between the Packers and Vikings … hoping the Packers might lose to drop to 12-4.
NFL
Kirk Cousins out for Vikings-Packers game benefits Eagles

Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday’s big Week 17 game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. Minny’s starting quarterback reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 (per Adam Schefter) and is required to spend at least five days on the team’s reserve list given that he’s an unvaccinated player.
NFL

