After a year like 2021, we could all use a chuckle. While we did see things reopen last spring and many of us got a sense of normalcy again, the last few weeks have been pretty rough. Jimmy Failla, comedian, and host of FOX Across America, looks back at the past year, the stories we could laugh about, and why he is optimistic about 2022. Failla also discusses “Cancel Culture” and why he thinks the future is bright for free expression.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO