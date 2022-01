Atlanta Falcons look to keep their playoff hopes alive as they travel to Orchard Park, NY for an intraconference battle against the Buffalo Bills. If the NFL has taught fans anything this season, it’s that no team should be taken lightly. The Buffalo Bills learned this very lesson back in Week 9 after its loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills are expected to be victorious in this game and by a wide margin. And to take home the AFC East crown in back-to-back years for the first time since 1990-1991, Buffalo must win its final two regular season games, starting with this matchup.

