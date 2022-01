MEMPHIS — It was a bittersweet morning for the Spurs on Friday. On one hand, they were thrilled for assistant coach Becky Hammon when she told them at their hotel that she had accepted an offer from the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces to be their head coach. But the thought of losing her also saddened them as they went through shootaround before facing the Grizzlies later that night.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO