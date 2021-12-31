Brian Austin Green gets locked in kids' school

"Our little guy Austin is born!" Greene exclusively tells PEOPLE. "We are tired but beyond happy!" Hallmark Channel star Greene, 47, welcomed his second son early on Sunday morning at St. John's Santa Monica after a "four-day marathon." This is the actor's first child with fiancée Kate Austin, 41, an...
Home Improvement star Richard Karn considers Tim Allen his brother. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he spoke about their tight-knit relationship. The series ran between 1991 to 1999 and they ended up working together once again on their competition reality show, Assembly Required. “Both of us are still close,”...
Watch: Megan Fox Finalizes Divorce From Brian Austin Green. For a moment, school was back in session for Brian Austin Green. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum hilariously took to social media to ask for help after he was accidentally locked in at his kids' school. Filming from a closed gate at the school's parking lot, Brian described the experience as a "funny story."
Comments / 0