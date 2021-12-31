Brian Austin Green gets locked in kids' school

Watch: Megan Fox Finalizes Divorce From Brian Austin Green. For a moment, school was back in session for Brian Austin Green. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum hilariously took to social media to ask for help after he was accidentally locked in at his kids' school. Filming from a closed gate at the school's parking lot, Brian described the experience as a "funny story."

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO