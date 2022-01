Overlanding is the latest trend in travel, and though it isn’t exactly a new concept, it has bred a new flux of products and gear. Overlanding is sort of like camping out of your car. Many people who overland do so for an extended period of time, but even if you’re just thinking of overlapping for a week or a weekend, you’ll want to have the right stuff. The best overlanding trucks and SUVs will make your trip that much better. If you’re in the market for a new pickup truck or SUV that you can take overlanding, you’ll want to take a look at the top ten choices from Newsweek.

