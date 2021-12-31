Eagles-WFT Final Injury Report: Jordan Howard questionable, Miles Sanders out

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Darius Slay has been in the NFL for nine seasons and before this year had already been a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. But 2021 might be his best season yet. And on Wednesday, the Eagles’ best cornerback of the last decade heaped praise on his position coach Dennard Wilson. “I’m not going to sit here and play around,” Slay said. ”Dennard, man, he’s been a great coach. He helped me elevate my game to a whole ‘nother level.” Wilson, 39, has been coaching in the NFL since 2012 but joined the Eagles this offseason to take over as the defensive backs coach under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. And his players seem to love him. [...] “He ain’t never steered me wrong, not once yet,” Slay said. “Like I said, I’m just surprised he’s been in the game 15 years and not had a DC job because he’s a smart dude. And he played in this league before so I won’t be surprised if sooner or later he has one of them jobs.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO