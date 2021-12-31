ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles-WFT Final Injury Report: Jordan Howard questionable, Miles Sanders out

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 17 game against the Washington Football Team. One player was ruled OUT: Miles Sanders. Nick Sirianni already ruled Sanders out earlier this week. The Eagles’ lead running back will miss at...

www.bleedinggreennation.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles activate Shaun Bradley from COVID list

The Philadelphia Eagles activated backup linebacker and special teams contributor Shaun Bradley from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday morning, according to an official team announcement. Bradley was placed on reserve a day before the Eagles’ Week 16 matchup against the New York Giants. It was the first game he missed...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Philadelphia’s DB coach is generating defensive coordinator buzz

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Darius Slay has been in the NFL for nine seasons and before this year had already been a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. But 2021 might be his best season yet. And on Wednesday, the Eagles’ best cornerback of the last decade heaped praise on his position coach Dennard Wilson. “I’m not going to sit here and play around,” Slay said. ”Dennard, man, he’s been a great coach. He helped me elevate my game to a whole ‘nother level.” Wilson, 39, has been coaching in the NFL since 2012 but joined the Eagles this offseason to take over as the defensive backs coach under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. And his players seem to love him. [...] “He ain’t never steered me wrong, not once yet,” Slay said. “Like I said, I’m just surprised he’s been in the game 15 years and not had a DC job because he’s a smart dude. And he played in this league before so I won’t be surprised if sooner or later he has one of them jobs.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shurmur
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Brandon Brooks
Person
David Steinmetz
Person
Cameron Malveaux
bleedinggreennation.com

Kirk Cousins out for Vikings-Packers game benefits Eagles

Kirk Cousins will miss Sunday’s big Week 17 game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. Minny’s starting quarterback reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 (per Adam Schefter) and is required to spend at least five days on the team’s reserve list given that he’s an unvaccinated player.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Boston Scott#Reserve Covid#Og
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles practice report: Jordan Howard returns to the field, Landon Dickerson speaks for 1st time since stint on COVID list

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles running back Jordan Howard raised his arms up in the air, trying to get his shoulder pads on to participate in Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. With the help of one of the equipment managers, Howard got the new-look pads on. Walking from drill to drill, Howard studied the special teams practice and fumble prevention drill before heading over to work with Jalen Hurts and the other quarterbacks getting set to take handoffs.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Weapon X Mailbag: How would you rank the Eagles among NFC teams?

If you want to ask a question for a future mailbag, you can tweet at me or send an email to bleedinggreeninfo (at) gmail (dot) com. @Playing_Opossum: Can you rank the other teams in the conference with the Eagles? Like the scale: Better, same, or worse?. I’ll compare the Birds...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles-WFT Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with the enemy

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) are playing the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedEx Field on Sunday. In order to preview this Week 17 game, I reached out to our enemies over at Hogs Haven. The astute Andrew York kindly took the time to answer my questions about this upcoming tilt. Let’s take a look at the answers. (Don’t forget to check out HH for my side of the exchange.)
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Eagles’ Jordan Howard injury status leaves fantasy managers in a tight spot

Fantasy football championship weekend is finally here. If you are one of the lucky ones to have made it through this crazy, COVID-19 infused fantasy football season, kudos to you! But it’s not enough just to get here. You want to finish the job and take home the title and bragging rights. News that Eagles starting tailback Miles Sanders broke his hand last week has created some concern heading into the finals.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jordan Howard is expected to play for Eagles

The Eagles will continue their push for a playoff spot against Washington on Sunday and they’re set to have running back Jordan Howard on hand for that effort. Howard suffered a stinger in last Sunday’s win over the Giants and sat out of practice on Wednesday to create some uncertainty about his status for this week. He returned to practice on Thursday, however, and remained a limited participant on Friday before getting a questionable tag for the game.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy